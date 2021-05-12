Launch of the world’s first smartphone with antibacterial protection

CAT and Bullit Group present two new ultra-resistant options now with antimicrobial protection: the CAT S42 H + and CAT B40.

If she is known for something CAT it is for having the catalog of most resistant mobiles on the market, or at least the most important if we use it for the most hostile environments and the most dangerous jobs.

Not in vain, Bullitt group builds the mobiles best suited to extreme jobs and environments, including not only ultra-rugged housings and components, but also options such as thermal cameras, super-sensitive digitizers usable even with gloves or a walkie talkie functionality most useful in certain situations at the push of a button.

In any case, the last devices to reach the CAT catalog will not be advanced mobiles, but two economic options that have adapted to the post-pandemic world implementing a complete antibacterial protection that is first in the mobile industry and that will seek a new level of hygiene for the future of smartphones that, although we do not know it, sometimes contain more bacteria even than a toilet.

We talk about the CAT S42 H + and CAT B40 4G, a smartphone and a feature phone, both equipped with a housing treated with an antimicrobial component with silver ion technology that will actively fight bacteria, and that has been certified according to ISO22196 standards, inhibiting the reproduction of bacterial cells by more than 80% in 15 minutes and up to 99.9% in 24 hours… It does sound impressive, doesn’t it?

The most resistant mobiles on the market

CAT explores the highest level of hygiene for devices that we always carry with us

As you can expect, the British manufacturer does not stay with the IP68 protection, which advances in its devices with the new standard IP69K and protection not only against water, but also against abrasive liquids such as water and soaps.

In fact, they say from Bullitt Group that their CAT S42 H + and CAT B40 4G have been tested in bleach cleaning sequences up to 3,000 times, pressurized alcohol testing and chemical mixtures as disinfectants, without posing a major problem for any of the terminals.

CAT’s so-called Hygiene Plus Innovation technology is completed with this Antimicrobial additive based on silver ions and with the trade name Biomaster, assuming an exceptional anti-germ barrier that will undoubtedly be applauded by the WHO, in charge of some studies identifying more than 17,000 bacteria on smartphones that can be transferred to hands and face when using the device.

One of the reasons our phones are so dirty is because of the heat they produce. Warm environments are the places where bacteria thrive, and we carry our cell phones everywhere we live and work, constantly picking up new pollutants. Peter Cunningham, VP of Products for the Bullitt Group.

The most resistant mobiles are in the CAT catalog

The press release sent by CAT to the media says that their phones do not need a cover despite being used in the harshest environments, and it is not in vain, they have already been subjected to the hardest tests before reaching our hands.

In fact, they are resistant to drops of up to 1.8 meters to steel, including glass, corners and frames, as well as supporting military-grade strength standards MIL-SPEC 810H.

Obviously they also hold liquids and dust with IP69K certification, and can be submerged at 1.5 meters for 35 minutes including baths in chemicals, bleaches, soaps, or disinfectants various with up to 3,000 tested dives.

They have also been tested against abrasions with alcohol up to 100 times, and even withstand extreme service temperatures, vibrations, shocks and high pressure liquids.

What if they need a cover? Well, Bullitt Group is right and no, they don’t need it in their case.

CAT S42 H +

The new CAT S42 H + is a reissue of the well-known CAT S42, now adding this extra antibacterial protection and a medium cut hardware that ensures functionality in any situation.

Here we leave you your complete specification list and hardware capabilities:

CAT S42 H + Specifications and technical characteristics Display 5.5 inch IPS HD +, optimized for outdoor and for use with gloves Processor Mediatek Helio A20 MT 6761D, quad-core 1.8 GHz RAM3 GB Storage 32 GB, expandable with microSD Operating system Android 10 (upgradeable fall 2021), compatible with Android Enterprise Cameras 13 MP rear, 5 MP front Battery 4,200 mAh Other LTE Cat.6, VoLTE, VoWiFi, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC, dual SIM, 3.5 mm audio jack, Push-To-Talk key, Gorilla Glass 5 , Zero-touch support

It will be launched on the market at the end of April, with a price of 269.90 euros quite attractive and CAT’s promise to launch Android 11 in the fall so as not to leave the device behind.

CAT B40 4G

As for the new CAT B40 4G, it is an unpretentious feature phone, no more than becoming ** a communications device usable in any environment with 4G connectivity **, including an ultra-bright flashlight with up to 100 lumens that it can always be useful to us.

In your case, possibilities of its components are the following:

CAT B40 4GSpecifications and technical characteristicsDimensions and weight145 x 62 x 18 (mm), 157 (g) Screen2.4 inch LCD QVGAProcessorUnisoc T117StorageMicroSD compatibleOperating systemOwner2MP rear camerasBattery1,800mAhOtherLTE, VoLTE-jack 3.5mm, Bluetooth 5.0mm audio jack , Push-To-Talk key, super-bright flashlight (100 lumens)

It costs considerably less, and in fact for its 79.90 euros will undoubtedly become a device to be taken into account by the most explorers and those who need an always functional phone in the worst conditions or in the most complicated jobs.

The mistakes you are making when cleaning or disinfecting your mobile

