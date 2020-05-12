At the head of the Natura & Co. group, responsible for the global strategies of the cosmetics brands Natura, Avon, The Body Shop and Aesop, Brazilian executive Roberto Marques says that the new coronavirus pandemic ended up serving as a catalyst for changes within the corporation, which completed the purchase of Avon in January this year. “Integration has accelerated, we are far ahead of what we imagined, and with more synergies,” said the president of Natura & Co, recalling that Avon factories already produce items from Natura and The Body Shop.

If from the door to the outside, integration is at a fast pace, the seriousness of the pandemic should postpone some investments and projects aimed at the external customer. Although Natura & Co. believes that the economic recovery will be gradual, one of the projects that only awaits the most acute phase of the pandemic to come out of the oven is the relaunch of the Avon brand. “We are working on the launch of the new Avon. And that is likely to happen in the third quarter of the year.”

The beauty sector was initially severely affected by the crisis. What is Natura doing to eliminate losses?

We have essential products in our portfolio. Despite being within this concept of beauty items, they are very important products, such as soaps, hand sanitizers, moisturizers, alcohol gel. We have seen an increasing demand for these products. We increased the production of these items by 30%. In some countries that are starting a recovery, people are concerned about personal care. The crisis has brought a lot of importance to people taking care of themselves. And Natura fits in there.

The Natura and Avon brands are based on door to door sales. Does this channel need a digital transformation?

We believe, more than ever, that direct selling is a sale by relationship. What happened until a recent past was that this sale took place offline, in a physical environment, door to door. This sale has migrated to online, social media and e-commerce. The adoption of digital tools by our dealers has grown dramatically. Our e-commerce worldwide has grown by over 250% in the last few weeks. At Avon, sales by electronic catalogs grew by more than 85%. At Natura, 90% of the consultants already use digital tools on a daily basis. About 700 thousand Natura consultants already have their virtual store.

Is this movement here to stay? Does digital grow a lot in the post-pandemic?

If we take the example of Aesop, which is a business with a unique experience in physical stores in the world, e-commerce grew 500%. The Body Shop brand grew more than 300%. We still believe that, in the resumption, physical retail will return, but that this new level of e-commerce is a transformational change.

How are the cosmetics stores, which are based on experimentation?

We have seen a lot of cool things happening, like delivering the product to the customer in the car. We have tested this in our stores. The product is delivered on the sidewalk so people who do not want to enter the stores do not need to do so. We will have ways of thinking about the reopening of the economy and a society with new behaviors and habits.

Did the pandemic catch Natura right after the Avon purchase was completed? How was this process in the middle of the crisis?

We are proud to conclude the operation at the beginning of the year, instead of expecting the end of March, which would have been much more complicated. During the crisis, integration accelerated, we are far ahead of what we imagined. We have always aimed to use our factory capacity to produce Natura products at the Avon factory. Natura’s gel alcohol and products from The Body Shop are already being made by Avon. We had disclosed the synergies that would come from the combination of Natura, and these values ​​increased significantly from this greater integration between Natura and Avon.

Avon came to be the most popular brand in the Natura group. Did the launch of this “new Avon” have to be postponed because of the pandemic?

We have already worked on a plan to increase revenues for Latin America between Natura and Avon. We want to reach more homes with both brands, because today the overlap of brands is still small in the region. They have different audiences. Avon is a mass brand, which has a very important role in this crisis, when we will have an increase in unemployment. At the same time, we are working on the launch of the new Avon. This is likely to occur in the third quarter of the year. We must wait for another resumption to launch the Avon brand.

Has any other investment in the group been canceled because of the pandemic?

I wouldn’t say canceled. But obviously we have taken some measures to reduce expenses, both in investments and in discretionary expenses to face the crisis. As we had business in Asia, we quickly saw the impact of covid-19 from the start. We believe that it will be gradual and that we will not return to the pre-crisis level quickly.

How did each brand behave during the crisis? Suddenly, did certain placements and campaigns stop making sense?

We are lucky to be part of a group with four brands with very clear purposes. In this crisis, the four brands raised their tone to help the societies where they operate. We had, for the first time, an initiative by the four brands in a campaign against domestic violence, which grew significantly during the period of social isolation. The Avon Institute made a $ 1 million donation to 50-year-old organizations to work on this topic.

We are facing a political crisis, with the departure of ministers Luiz Henrique Mandetta (Health) and Sergio Moro (Justice). What is your view on this crisis in this pandemic moment?

We always think that the answers come from dialogue, especially in an unprecedented crisis. This is a health crisis, so the best recipe is to listen to people who have knowledge of the health field.

Could it be bad for companies to reopen early, with subsequent closure?

I don’t think I have a simple answer. There is uncertainty in the world as to how the virus behaves. If we take Asia, with very strong control, with countries like Singapore, South Korea and China itself, there were reopenings with great care. In Singapore, it reopened, but the virus identification again closed stores.

How was Natura’s reopening process in other countries?

We have done everything very carefully with people, employees and our dealer networks. Jobs that can be done remotely will be maintained. In factories and distribution centers, we place measures and are following all safety rules.

Are we going to see more brands adopting causes in the post-pandemic?

We hope so. If you have any optimism that can come out of this crisis of great social and economic cost, it is the possibility of rethinking many themes, including sustainability. Maybe we can think more like humanity, because the virus disproportionately affects the most vulnerable populations. We hope that this serves for reflection.

