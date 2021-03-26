– Allows mass production of high quality parts and reproducibility –

JEOL Ltd. (TOKYO: 6951) (President and COO Izumi Oi) announces the launch of the AM electron beam metal melting machine “JAM-5200EBM” beginning March 26, 2021. Through the Using the world’s highest performance electron microscope technology and electron beam lithography system for semiconductor manufacturing, JEOL has developed an “AM Electron Beam Metal Melting Machine” with more power, more density and more speed. In addition, thanks to the long-lasting cathode * 1 and the absence of helium, cost reduction and mass production of high-quality, reproducible parts is achieved. It is expected to be used in fields that require a high level of quality, such as aerospace, industrial energy and medical.

Characteristics

1. World’s longest-lasting cathode of 1500 hours or more * 2 has improved productivity

The cathode lasts more than 1,500 hours. It can greatly reduce downtime for cathode replacement and improve productivity.

2. The absence of helium gas can maintain manufacturing quality until the end of the cathode life at a low cost.

Helium gas is not needed to avoid dispersion of dust. JEOL’s unique “e-Shield” dust scattering prevention system prevents scattering phenomenon. Thanks to the helium-free environment, not only can parts be manufactured in a clean space at low cost, but also the cathode surface is less susceptible to damage, allowing the electron beam to remain stable. As a result, build quality can be maintained until the end of the cathode life.

3. Automatic electron beam adjustment function realizes high-quality manufacturing and reproducibility

The technology developed in our electron microscope and electron beam lithography system for semiconductor manufacturing has allowed us to automatically adjust the focus and distortion of the electron beam. In this way, high quality and high reproducibility in manufacturing are achieved.

4. Remote monitoring system

You can check manufacturing and system status using our 24/7 remote monitoring system.

* 1: A part that generates electrons

* 2: as of March 25, 2021

Sales target

10 units

Price

FOB Japan 180,000,000 yen / unit

JEOL Ltd.

3-1-2, Musashino, Akishima, Tokyo, 196-8558, Japan

Izumi Oi, President and Chief Operating Officer

(Action Code: 6951, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

www.jeol.com

JEOL Ltd.

Industrial Equipment Sales Division

PIC: Hiroshi MURAYAMA, Akiyoshi MATSUYAMA

Email: sales-ieg@jeol.co.jp

https://www.jeol.co.jp/en/support/support_system/contact_products-3dp.html