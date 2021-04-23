Launch of Crew-2, SpaceX’s new mission to the ISS

Four new astronauts will go this Friday, April 23, to the International Space Station (ISS) at the hands of SpaceX. Two of them are from NASA, another is from Japan’s JAXA and the last one is from the European Space Agency (ESA). As usual, Elon Musk’s company will make a direct to see the launch of SpaceX Crew-2.

The launch of the SpaceX Crew-2 will take place from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, as reported by the space agency itself. If all goes according to plan, the spacecraft is scheduled to depart for the ISS this Friday, April 23, around 5:49 am EDT. That is, at 11:49 a.m. in the Iberian Peninsula or 4:49 a.m. in Mexico City. Meanwhile, Crew Dragon is scheduled to dock with the International Space Station one day later, on Saturday, April 24, at around 5:10 am EDT.

We already know the crew from SpaceX’s Crew-2 mission who will be going to the ISS. Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur are the NASA mission commander and pilot. Together with them they will go Akihiko Hoshide from JAXA and Frenchman Thomas Pesquet from the European Space Agency (ESA). In fact, Pesquet will be the first ESA astronaut to travel with SpaceX, Elon Musk’s aerospace company.

Pesquet will be the first ESA astronaut to travel with SpaceX

In this new SpaceX mission we could see the consolidation of Elon Musk’s company as the main company to bring astronauts to the space station. At the moment they have no competition, as Boeing has been trying to fix their software problems since December 2019. On the other hand, Musk’s ambition goes far beyond the ISS. The CEO of SpaceX is clear that by mid-decade he wants to take the first people to the red planet. Although NASA points out that the first trips to Mars could be a reality a little later, that is, rather by 2030. But the idea is that both with these launches to the ISS and with the Artemis Program, everything will take hold. for future missions to Mars where SpaceX could be key to space exploration.

SpaceX Launch Live

SpaceX’s Crew-2 mission was originally scheduled for this Thursday, April 22; However, a day before it was rescheduled for a day later due to the bad weather conditions forecast for the day 22. But nothing happens, if everything goes according to plan, SpaceX will send astronauts from NASA, JAXA and ESA to the space station throughout this Friday.

The direct of SpaceX and NASA’s Crew-2 mission to the space station will begin shortly before launch. The images can be seen on the YouTube channel The US agency’s broadcast began at about 1:30 am EDT. That is, about 7:30 a.m. In this space coverage, NASA and SpaceX will discuss curiosities and key topics of the mission. To see the launch itself, connecting a few minutes before is sufficient.

The launch of the Crew-2 mission of SpaceX and NASA to the International Space Station this Friday can also be followed through this video:

Related