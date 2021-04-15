Launch of a guide in the US with tips to coexist “safely” with the American crocodile

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) offers tips to help people coexist “safely” with the American alligator. a unique species and now in mating season that both tourists and locals often find in the south of that US state.

In a statement released Wednesday, accompanied by a video, the FWC outlines simple precautions people can take to avoid conflicts with these reptiles, which are classified by Florida wildlife authorities as “shy and lonely”.

Among the precautions stand out don’t feed them and throw away fresh fish waste. Feeding any of these specimens in the wild “is illegal and dangerous,” the agency warns.

The reason is that when fed, they can overcome their natural caution and learn to associate people with food, describes the FWC.

They also recommend people swim only in designated areas and only during the day, since crocodiles are most active between dusk and dawn.

Another tip is keep pets on a leash and away from water, even in designated swimming areas, because they can resemble the crocodile’s natural prey.

A baby American crocodile (Crocodylus acutus), in Miami (Florida, USA) .TIM DONOVAN / FWC / EFE

“Keep a safe distance if you see an alligator. Be aware that alligators often sunbathe with their mouths open to regulate their body temperature and there is no cause for concern if you observe this behavior, “the statement explains.

According to the FWC, which also released the 90-second video Living with American Crocodiles on Wednesday, seeing an American crocodile from a distance is a special experience for those visiting or living in South Florida and the Keys.

However, he says, as the population of this endangered species grows, the number of calls from people concerned about your presence.

Wildlife authorities indicate that the mating season in Florida begins in early April and could continue until June.

A success story

The American crocodile is a “success story” of endangered species in Florida, clarifies the entity.

The number of copies has recovered from less a few hundred to around 2,000 adult crocodiles today, although it is still classified as a “threatened” species.

This type of crocodile lives in coastal areas throughout the Caribbean They are also found in South Florida, so the so-called “Sunshine State” is the only place in the United States where people can see an American alligator in the wild.

The conflicts between humans and this shy and lonely species are “extremely rare” in Florida, states the FWC.