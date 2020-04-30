These measures are aimed at those with hearing, intellectual, autistic spectrum, cerebral palsy, motor, psychosocial and visual disabilities.

Health authorities launched the Guide to Protecting the Health of People with Disabilities in the Context of Covid-19, which has the objective of indicating the basic measures to be implemented for this sector of the population, “so that no one is left behind and no one is left out of the health response to prevent and treat this disease.”

According to Ricardo Cortés Alcalá, general director of Health Promotion, indicated that will carry out a campaign through social networks to “reach the largest number of people and also be able to explain with videos and audios how the link we make with civil society and sign language interpreters works”.

He added that among the measures to guarantee care for people with disabilities is the empowerment of a WhatsApp line so that sign system translators can translate medical personnel the feeling of the patients.

Cortés Alcalá commented that the realization of the Guide is due to a coordinated and collaborative work with the Three Twelve Movement and other civil society organizations, professionals in the matter, relatives of people with disabilities, as well as public institutions, such as the National Council to Prevent Discrimination (Conapred) and the National Council for the Development and Inclusion of People with Disabilities (Conadis).

The measures are aimed at people with disabilities, their families, support networks and personal assistance; to foster institutions or places of internment where people with disabilities live (shelters, nursing homes, psychiatric hospitals, psychosocial rehabilitation centers, among others); to the health and administrative personnel of the institutions that provide medical care; as well as the media and health authorities.

Guia_PcD_COVID19_29042020 (1) by Aristegui Noticias on Scribd