Launch fiat toro 2022 brazil

Appeared for the first time in 2016, the Fiat Toro now undergoes a facelift that updates its exterior and adds to the interior, in the most complete versions, a 10.1-inch digital screen in vertical arrangement. To see it in Colombia, we must first wait for it to undergo the RAM treatmentWell, let’s remember that here it is marketed as the RAM 1000.

In the front of the Fiat Toro 2022 we see some changes in the headlights but especially in the new grill that although its finish changes depending on the version, in all cases it bears the name Fiat in the center and in large letters. At the back, the changes are even more discreet, while new wheel designs between 16 and 18 inches are announced.

Gallery: 2022 Fiat Toro

But as we said above, the most important changes are in the interior of the Fiat Toro, and especially in the top versions where adopts a new 10.1 inch screen and positioned vertically for the infotainment system. The base versions have a 7-inch screen and the intermediate versions have an 8.4-inch screen as an option, both horizontally.

Mechanically there are also important news because, as we anticipated last March, the 1.3 turbo engine that Stellantis began to manufacture in Brazil will be part of the Fiat Toro offer. In this application you will have 185 horsepower and 270 Nm of torque that is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission.

There will also be more engines available depending on the version, as well as 4×2 or 4×4 traction options and manual or automatic transmissions. In Brazil it is announced in versions Endurance, Freedom, Volcano, Ranch and Ultra, which are already available.

