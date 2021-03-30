launch edition from 49,200 euros

The DS 4 is one of the models that has surprised the most in these first months of the year. A new generation for the compact model that it is completely unmarked from its predecessor offering a crossover image and much more advanced technology. Although it will arrive in dealerships at the end of the year, the DS 4 La Première, a limited launch edition that has the most complete equipment and has different conditions.

The first thing is that all the purchase process can be done online. Orders are already open through its website and from the moment it is formalized, the client will have a personalized follow-up until delivery. This step can be carried out both at the dealership and at home, another first for the brand. The price starts from 49,200 euros, a high rate that responds for its extensive endowment and its exclusivity.

The exterior of this DS 4 La Première can be distinguished for its body in Lacquered Gray, an unprecedented hue, which contrasts with the black roof. On the front you can see on the bonnet an exclusive symbol of this version with the number 1, while the grille is black with chrome diamond tips. Do not go unnoticed 19 inch wheels in gloss black, nor the brand logo in various places on the vehicle.

In the cabin of this launch edition the Opera interior finish, which includes a Criollo Brown Nappa leather upholstery that adds a touch of unprecedented quality. The front seats have a watch band lattice and are heated, ventilated and massaged. The leather has been extended to areas such as the center console and the doors, while some brown ash wood trim on the sides of the front doors.

We already introduced saying that the technology of the DS 4 was very outstanding and this La Première carries almost all systems available. That includes the 21-inch DS Extended Head-Up Display, the DS Iris System with gesture control, the DS Matrix LED Vision matrix headlights, the DS Active Scan Suspension damping or the DS Drive Assist driving aids. There will still be some optional items like the 20-inch wheels, the Focal Electra sound system or the DS Night Vision night vision.

The DS 4 La Première offered in both engines that will be available at the model launch. It is the E-Tense 225, which is a plug-in hybrid variant with 50 kilometers of autonomy, and also in the most powerful gasoline: the 225 hp PureTech.

