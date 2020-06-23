Apex Legends will come to your mobile to compete with PUBG and Fortnite.

We had heard of the possible arrival of APEX Legends, one of the most popular shooters of recent times, to the main mobile platforms. However, we did not have an official confirmation … until now.

EA CEO himself He assured in a conference that the famous game will land on Android and iOS later this year. in beta form, and that the final version of the game will be available sometime in 2021. For its development, the company has partnered with an Asian company, which will be in charge of adapting the Respawn Entertainment game to its version for iOS and Android.

Apex Legends beta coming to Android later this year

At the conference, Andrew Wilson himself, CEO of Electronic Arts, indicated that « An Apex Legends soft launch is planned later this year ». Therefore, it is very likely that, if everything goes well, the beta version of the game will be available throughout this second half of the year. It is expected that this version will be available only in some regions of the world at first, before making the leap to the rest of the countries.

Here it is. EA CEO talks about bringing Apex Legends to iOS & Android globally by the end of this year. Follow @ApexLatest for more exclusives. # Apexlegendsmobile @EA @EAMobile @Respawn @apex_intel @TitanfallBlog @TencentGames @ZhugeEX pic.twitter.com/zIMhDEIwaH – Apex Legends Mobile Latest Leaks (@ApexLatest) June 22, 2020

–

Just as the companies behind Fortnite, PUBG Mobile, and Call of Duty: Mobile did, EA has decided to partner with an Asian company –Tencent? – for the development of this version of the game. Therefore, it is highly likely that Android and iOS users residing in some countries in Asia will be the first to be able to test the game. In fact, it is most likely that its launch in Asia coincides with that of the version of Windows that Tencent is developing for China, slightly modified due to the country’s strict restrictive measures for this type of games.

Be that as it may, later in the call, Wilson claims that the global launch of the game is scheduled for 2021.

Those not too familiar with this shooter should know that Apex Legends is a game that brings together the essence of titles like Overwatch, Fortnite and PUBG in the same game. It is, of course, a Battle Royale that takes up to 20 teams of three members to an island, where they must find weapons to defeat the rest of the players, while the playable area is reduced as the game progresses. It’s about a free game Launched in late 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows by Respawn Entertainment – the same developer company behind the Titanfall saga – which later came to the Nintendo Switch, enabling cross-game play across platforms. At the end of last year, the game already amassed a player base of over 70 million.

