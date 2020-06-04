British singer-songwriter and musician Paul McCartney already has a comic based on the legend of his alleged death in a car accident, released by Image Comics publishing house.

Paul is dead: When The Beatles Lost McCartney, is the name of the comic and according to the publisher’s official site, the synopsis says: “November 1966. London. John Lennon cannot speak. You can’t take your eyes off the photo of a burning car with Paul McCartney’s body inside.

“His friend is no longer here, and that means The Beatles are no longer here either. But John wants to know the truth, and with George and Ringo he will begin to reexamine the last hours of Paul’s life. ”

Paolo Baron is the writer of the comic and the cartoonist Ernesto Carbonetti was in charge of the art of the comic, which addresses the myth that the singer-songwriter, a member of The Beatles, had died in a car accident, which caused his replacement by someone identical.

With endless successes, for Paul McCartney, it’s hard to say which album he prefers from The Beatles, but if forced to choose it would be Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, the eighth studio album by the Liverpool quartet released in 1967 .

“I prefer to have each one for what they meant over time. Abbey Road is a good record. Revolver too, Rubber Soul the same, so I really wouldn’t want to choose, but doing it and going to a desert island would take Sgt. Pepper’s with me, McCartney revealed in an interview with Bob Costas in 1990.

Sgt. Pepper’s is a very crazy album, but it sounds amazing, said Paul at the time, who along with John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison, formed the iconic rock band, which remained active throughout the 1960s.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.