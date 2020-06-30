Laughter is on a sad day. American Carl Reinier, the humorist who made several generations laugh, died. He was 98 years old.

The creator of the comedy ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’ passed away from natural causes at his Beverly Hills home, the ‘Variety’ website posted citing assistant Judy Nagy.

Reiner began acting in Broadway musicals in 1948 and from 1950 regularly appeared on the television show Your Show of Show, of which he was also one of the writers, and from 1954 on the follow-up Caesar’s Hour, Wikipedia review.

In 1960 The Steve Allen Show teamed up with Mel Brooks to form a comedy duo.

A year later he created, produced and starred in his own comic series « The Dick Van Dyke Show », which remained on air until 1966.

+ In the cinema

In addition, he directed some episodes, and in 1967 he made his first film « Entero Laughing », indicates Wikipedia.

He later directed several comedies by actor Steve Martin such as « The Jerk » (1979), « Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid » (1982), « The Man with Two Brains » (1983), and « All of Me » (1984) .

Carl won nine Emmy and Grammy during his career, and was the only person to appear in all five versions of « The Tonight Show », Wikipedia publishes.

His role as veteran con artist Saul Bloom in the three installments of « Ocean’s Eleven » made him very popular.