Laughing gas may ease symptoms of depression, study finds

A one hour treatment only duration consisting of inhaling a mixture of oxygen and nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas, significantly improved symptoms in people with treatment-resistant depression, according to new data from researchers at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Washington and from the University of Chicago, in the United States, published in the journal ‘Science Translational Medicine’.

In a phase 2 clinical trial, researchers showed that symptoms of depression improve rapidly after treatment with inhaled nitrous oxide. In addition, they reported that the benefits can last for several weeks.

A large percentage of patients do not respond to standard antidepressant therapies (the patients in this study had failed an average of 4.5 antidepressant trials) and it is very important to find therapies that help these patients, ” explains Dr. Charles R. Conway, a professor of psychiatry at the University of Washington and one of the study’s principal investigators. The fact that we saw rapid improvements in many of these patients in the study suggests that nitrous oxide can help people with really severe and resistant depression. “

Conway, and the study’s other lead co-investigator, Dr. Peter Nagele, professor and chair of the Department of Anesthesia and Critical Care at the University of Chicago, who previously held a position in the Department of Anesthesiology at the University of Chicago School of Medicine. Washington, have been studying nitrous oxide’s potential as an antidepressant for the past decade.

Drugs common antidepressants They affect the norepinephrine and serotonin receptors in the brain, but it usually takes weeks for a person’s symptoms to improve. Nitrous oxide, however, interacts with different receptors on brain cells – the NMDA glutamate receptors – and tends to improve symptoms within hours when it is effective.

Our main goals in this study were twofold: to determine if a lower dose of nitrous oxide could be as effective as the doses we had previously tried – and it was for most patients – and we also wanted to see how long the relief lasted – Nagele prompts. In a proof-of-concept study conducted several years ago, we evaluated patients for 24 hours. In this study, we continued to evaluate them for two weeks, and most continued to feel better. “

Twenty-four patients participated in the study, each receiving three treatments one month apart. In one session, patients breathed a gas that was half nitrous oxide and half oxygen for one hour. In a second treatment, the same patients breathed a 25% nitrous oxide solution. A third treatment, the placebo, consisted of breathing only oxygen, without nitrous oxide.

You really can’t get a better comparison group than when you compare a person to themselves, ” says Nagele. Being self-controlled is ideal. The alternative is to study the effects of a drug in two similar groups of people who receive one treatment or the other. But the problem with that is that you need a much larger number of patients before you can really draw any conclusions. “

The main findings of this study were that nitrous oxide, both 25% and 50% mixed with oxygen, improved depression in 17 of those study participants. The differences between a 25% mix and a 50% mix had mainly to do with the duration of antidepressant effects. While the 50% dose had greater antidepressant effects two weeks after treatment, the 25% dose was associated with fewer adverse effects, the most common of which was nausea.

Some patients experience side effects – it’s a small subset, but it’s very real – and the main one is that some people have nausea, ” Conway says. But in our study, only when people received the 50% dose did they experience nausea. When they received 25% nitrous oxide, no one was nauseated. And that lower dose was just as effective as the higher one in relieving depression. “

Of the 20 people who completed For all study treatments and follow-up exams, 55% (11 of 20) experienced significant improvement in at least half of their depressive symptoms, and 40% (eight of 20) were considered in remission – meaning who were no longer clinically depressed – after breathing a nitrous oxide solution for one hour.

Over the course of the entire study, after receiving both nitrous oxide dose levels and placebo treatment, about 85% (17 of 20) of the study participants experienced a significant enough improvement that their clinical classification change at least one category, for example, from severe to moderate depression.

Many of the participants of the study also took antidepressant drugs, most of which had failed to alleviate their depression, but were allowed to continue using those drugs while in the study.

Up to a third of those who take antidepressants do not get better. Nitrous oxide and ketamine, another anesthetic drug that interacts with NMDA glutamate receptors, have recently shown promise in those with treatment-resistant depression. Conway and Nagele believe that both drugs can represent a breakthrough for people with treatment-resistant depression, but they believe that nitrous oxide may have some practical benefits.

A potential advantage of nitrous oxide, compared with ketamine, is that being a volatile gas, its anesthetic effects diminish very quickly, says Conway. It is similar to what happens in the dentist’s office when people drive home after having a tooth pulled. After ketamine treatment, patients need to be observed for two hours after treatment to make sure they’re okay, and then they have to get someone else to drive them. “

Nagele and Conway note that it is important that scientists soon conduct a large, multicenter study comparing the effects of ketamine and nitrous oxide with those of placebo.

