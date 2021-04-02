Laufen save !: separates urine for ecological purposes

This toilet is capable of passively separating the urine from the solids and the water in the cistern by means of a gravity discharge dynamic.

Thus, it can be treated through a quick, simple and organic wastewater management process. And it is that the human ‘yellow water’ requires a very expensive treatment to avoid its high contaminating potential. The key to save! It is the so-called Urine Trap, which directs the liquid towards a hidden outlet using only surface tension. Its anti-odor siphon, with a capacity of 65 ml, guarantees the renewal of water in each discharge. Backed by Science Since the 1990s, the Swiss Federal Institute of Aquatic Science and Technology (EAWAG) has been studying alternatives to reduce wastewater pollution. One way is the separation at source of urine, feces and gray water, which makes it possible to be processed in a sustainable way, allowing us to extract usable resources. The goal is to recover nutrients from the urine while removing micropollutant hormones and medical waste.

