Latvia airbaltic now accepts payments in Ethereum (ETH) and Dogecoin (DOGE)

Latvian airline airBaltic has joined the growing list of companies accepting crypto assets as payment options for services. The airline announced on Monday that it has begun accepting multiple cryptocurrencies, including Etherum (ETH) and Dogecoin (DOGE), as payment options for its ticket reservation.

The airline also added four stablecoins pegged to USD, BUSD, PAX, USDC, and GUSD to payment options.

Leading the cryptocurrency revolution in the industry

airBaltic made history by becoming the first airline to accept cryptocurrencies when it began accepting Bitcoin in 2014. With the addition of more cryptocurrency options, the company is opening the doors of its services to more cryptocurrency users.

After airBaltic’s acceptance of Bitcoin (BTC), some other airlines and travel providers followed in its footsteps. However, the acceptance has not been as wide as many crypto enthusiasts expected. Even airlines that accept cryptocurrencies are limiting it to just Bitcoin.

But with airBaltic’s bold move, it could be the beginning of a wider adoption of other cryptocurrencies within the sector.

Provide more payment options for passengers.

Martin Gauss, the airline’s CEO, commented on the development, saying the company is striving to find ways to improve the customer experience starting with the booking process.

He added that around 1,000 customers have paid for their airline tickets since the option was introduced in 2014. Gauss said it may not be a noteworthy number, but it still offers passengers more options to pay for their flights.

airBaltic stated that despite crypto payment options, ticket prices are not denominated in supported crypto assets. Prices are still denominated in euros as usual. BitPay is handling the conversion of payments into digital currency when tickets are purchased with crypto, the airline said. airBaltic also said it wants to make it easier for customers to pay for airline tickets. There are more benefits for passengers, which include the elimination of bank fees.