Latinos to power: Guerrero Jr. and Acuña Jr. make history in leading home runs

Two Latin American players are currently making history in the Major Leagues by leading the National League and the American League in the home run department. They are Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Y Ronald Acuna Jr., who boast of having 15 complete laps in 2021.

Why do they make history? According to Elías Sports Bureau, for the third time in 30 years a duo aged 23 or younger led the majors in home runs. In this case, Guerrero Jr. is 22 years old and Acuña Jr. turned 23. And he has a special flavor for being Latino, from the Dominican Republic and Venezuela respectively.

The other two pairs that did something similar were: Juan González and Ken Griffey Jr in 1993 when they were 23 years old. And the most recent, Mike Trout (23 years old) and Bryce Harper (22 years old) in July 2015.

This time you will not see the details of the swing of a Venezuelan 👀 We want you to see and analyze Vladimir Guerrero Jr., one of the most powerful swings today 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Look at their movements… Ready? What do you think? 👀📝📝 # WeAreBlueJays 📽️: MLB pic.twitter.com/5EhHUvtQoV – BeisbolPlay (@beisbolplaycom) May 25, 2021

In the American League Guerrero Jr. leads with 15, followed by Adolis García and Shohei Ohtani with 14. In the National League Acuña Jr. commands with 15, followed by Jesse Winker and Fernando Tatis Jr. with 13. The latter comes with a rhythm that threatens what has been done so far by the Venezuelan of the Atlanta Braves.

RONALD ACUÑA JR. WALK OFF BOMB BABY pic.twitter.com/vMbslX2GtY – Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) May 20, 2021

Guerrero Jr., the son of a Hall of Famer, is in his best season, hitting .333, with 56 hits, scoring 37 times and driving in 39 runs. While Acuña Jr. is on track to have a season as good as the one he did in 2019. In 2021 he is hitting .276, 43 hits, 37 runs scored, 31 RBIs and 6 stolen bases.

Read also: Golf legend: Phil Mickelson became the oldest golfer to win a big tournament