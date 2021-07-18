Latinos in the US, optimistic after a year of the covid-19 pandemic

Latinos in the United States were hard hit by the pandemic both financially and personally, but many feel confident that the worst for them is behind them, according to a new study from the Pew Research Center.

Miami World / AP

The study was based on interviews conducted in March with 3,375 Latinos in the United States, and was released Thursday as coronavirus infections are on the rise again in the country. The study found what many have reported since the worst moments of the pandemic in early 2020: Latinos suffered job and wage losses, as well as high rates of infection and death. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) noted that Latinos were more than twice as likely to die from COVID-19 than non-Hispanic whites.

Just over half of those interviewed said that a family member of a close friend was hospitalized or died from the coronavirus. Many of them work in places where they must interact with the public.

However, about half said they were optimistic about the future, and 65% considered that they had overcome the worst of the pandemic, a sharp increase compared to 23% in April 2020.

Notably, Latinos – especially those without legal permanent residence – experienced high rates of job or wage losses early in the pandemic, but have already begun to recover. The unemployment rate among Latinos reached 7.3% in June, a sizable drop from 18.5% in April 2020, shortly after the big business closings began.

Latinas had the highest unemployment rate of any group in April 2020 – a staggering 20%. Although many Latinos have begun to recover, Latinas have struggled to do so.

“The economy is opening up and growing quite fast, so possibly the financial situation of Latinos is improving, and we did find that about half of them say they expect their financial situation and the situation with their family to be better within a year from now, ”stated Jens Manuel Kigstad, one of the study’s authors.

Krogstad said his team wanted to know how Latinos were doing after a year of pandemic after warning of high unemployment rates and health disparities in the past year.

“Latinos in our survey confirmed that this was indeed the case, although we also delved a little deeper,” he said.

The study found that Latinos had helped friends and relatives financially and in other ways, even as they faced their own hardships.

Nearly two-thirds of Latinos said they helped or sent money to friends, relatives, or charitable organizations.