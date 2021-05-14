Latinos in the US changed and joined the provacunas in April

15 minutes. The US Hispanic community, which last November was overwhelmingly against covid-19 vaccines, changed its mind last April and is now mostly partisan, according to a study based on social media conversations around vaccination.

To carry out the study published this Thursday, the specialists of the communication consultancy LLYC (Llorente and Cuenca) analyzed with the help of artificial intelligence, “big data” and other tools more than 2 million tweets in English and Spanish published between November 2020 and April 2021.

The analysis demonstrated the polarization of the United States population regarding confidence in vaccines and recorded changes of opinion.

It also made it clear that the media, vaccine labs, pharmaceutical companies, and authorities do not play any leadership role in this conversation.

33% of the conversation on Twitter is led by just 40,000 profiles that reach hundreds of millions of users of the platform, reflecting the importance of focusing educational efforts on these “influence profiles.”

Inflection point

The results of “Trends about vaccines in the digital conversation” indicate that although the majority of the Latino community took the side of vaccination advocates as of April, those who opposed began to take a more active role and publish more content.

In the words of Francisco Márquez, director of LLYC’s Washington, DC office and study leader, they “entrenched themselves.”

In March and April alone, the volume of conversation in the pro-vaccination community grew by 8%. While that of the neutral community fell by 16.2% as more and more people decided on a side.

The most prominent myth among the Hispanic community on Twitter is that vaccines alter human DNA. And the second that when they vaccinate you, they put a chip on your head, he points out to Efe Márquez,

“Narratives have immense power over the population and condition the attitudes and behavior of millions of people,” adds the Venezuelan Márquez.

Little information in Spanish

Regarding the reasons that the Latino community was at first very little in favor of vaccines, Márquez points out that it may be due to the scarce official information content in Spanish that there was at the beginning of the vaccination campaign at the end of 2020.

Currently, according to official data, 154 million people have received at least one dose of the covid-19 vaccines. Of those vaccinated with Pfizer and Moderna products, which require two doses, 117.6 million have already received them.

As more people get vaccinated, most realize that nothing is wrong and lose their fear, says Márquez.

One of the study’s findings is that pro-vaccine content that is creative and uses humor has “great power to change opinions.”

The data indicates that individual scientists and journalists lead the pro-vaccination community online. While the anti-vaccination community is led by journalists, lawyers and women.