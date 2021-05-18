Latinos in the United States with the Highest Increase in Heart Disease During the Pandemic: The Foods That Affect Them Most



Processed meats and foods high in sodium increase the risk of heart disease.

Photo: Brett Jordan / Pexels

Hispanics experienced an increase in deaths from heart disease and cardiovascular disease during the initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic compared to the non-Hispanic white population.

A new study presented by Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and published in the journal Circulation reveals that Hispanic, Black and Asian populations had a 19 percent increase in deaths from heart disease and 13 percent in deaths from cerebrovascular diseases in 2020 compared to 2019. The non-Hispanic white population registered an increase of 2 and 4 percent in deaths from the mentioned causes.

According to the researchers, Hispanics have a higher burden of cardiovascular risk factors and disease. The indirect effects of the pandemic would have had an impact on the results, such as the interruptions in access to health care services, coupled with poverty, immigration policy and stress.

What are the foods that most affect heart health

1. Foods high in sodium

Photo: Pixabay / Pexels

High sodium intake contributes to high blood pressure and increases the risk of heart disease and stroke. The main source of sodium in our diet is salt.

The AHA says that high blood pressure is known as the “silent killer” because its symptoms are not always obvious. It’s one of the major risk factors for heart disease, the leading cause of death worldwide. It also points out 70% of the sodium we consume comes from packaged, prepared and restaurant foods.

Six of the most common salty foods are bread and rolls; cold cuts and cold meats; Pizza; burritos and tacos; canned soups; and sandwiches. It is important to know how much salt to consume per day and to identify hidden salt in food.

2. Processed meats

Photo: Mali Maeder / Pexels

Various investigations have found that the consumption of processed meat is associated with an increased risk of heart disease and death.

Researchers from the Harvard School of Public Health found that consuming 50 grams of processed meat per day was associated with a 42% increased risk of developing heart disease. Researchers from McMaster University and Hamilton Health Sciences found that eating 150 grams of processed meat per week could increase the risk of heart disease by 45% and the risk of death by 51% compared to those who do not consume processed meat.

Processed meats are high in salt, preservatives, and fat, unhealthy elements for heart health.

3. Sugary drinks

Photo: PhotoAC / Pexels

Drinking sugary beverages can increase your risk of heart disease according to the AHA. Soda, sports drinks, and fruit-flavored drinks are the largest source of added sugar for Americans.

The negative effects of these drinks are not only related to weighing too much or simply eating too many calories. Harvard also mentions effects on blood glucose, cholesterol and inflammation.

4. Ultra-processed foods

Photo; Ready Made / Pexels

The AHA shares the results of studies indicating that eating ultra-processed foods, such as packaged snacks, sugary cereals and drinks, chicken nuggets and instant soup, can make people more prone to heart disease and premature death.

Ultra-processed foods are low in fiber, vitamins, and minerals that help prevent heart disease. Conversely, they are packed with elements of fat, sugar, salt, and calories.

5. Red meat

Photo: Horizon Content / Pexels

Various research has linked the consumption of red meat has been linked to an increased risk of heart attacks or dying from heart disease.

A study presented this 2021 to the European Society of Cardiology measured the impact on the anatomy and function of the heart of people with a higher meat intake and the results yielded smaller ventricles, poorer heart function, and stiffer arteries, all indicators of worse cardiovascular health.

