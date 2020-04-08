According to NY Health authorities, Hispanics and Latinos are also the groups with the highest underlying disease rates.

The Latino and Hispanic Population of New York in the United States it is the most affected by the current pandemic due to the Covid-19 coronavirus, with a mortality rate of 22.8 per 100,000 inhabitants.

That rate is higher than the origin segment Afro-American, whose rate is 19.8, followed by the population white with 10.2 and then the asian at 8.4, said Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot.

The official wrote on her Twitter account that she is “very concerned” about this situation, adding that the immigrant rhetoric that prevails in the United States has real implications for the health of the community.

Barbot revealed those rates after the state governor, Andrew Cuomo, in a press conference pointed out that while the attacks of September 11, 2001 left 2,753 dead in this city, the Covid-19 already has 6,268 deaths.

In addition, the New York health manager noted that Hispanics and Latinos are also the groups with the highest underlying disease rates.

At noon on Wednesday, the state of New York added 149,316 confirmed infections, a higher figure than that recorded by any country in the world. (Ntx.)