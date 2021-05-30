Latino Yankees prospect causes sensations with 102 miles in minor leagues

The leaflet Luis Medina of the Yankees of New York pulled 102 miles in the Minor leagues.

During his stay in Class-A where he has thrown 23 innings, giving up just 4 runs with 1.57 ERA and 39 strikeouts, a good figure equivalent to the number of innings he has in 2021.

Luis Medina was in the Puerto Rico League where he was pitcher of the year and on top of that, he was the main pitcher of that team in the Caribbean Series, even though he is Dominican, he pitched with Puerto Rico.

In a few days, he is expected to be promoted to a higher category in the Minor Leagues so that he continues to evolve his pitching command and be on the right foot on his way to the Major Leagues.

Here the report:

Luis Medina, one of the #Yankees high-upside pitching prospects, has whiffed four in two innings tonight and has touched 102 mph. – Josh Norris (@ jnorris427) May 26, 2021

In a Caribbean Series game against the Mexican team, they threw a 100-mile fastball:

Luis Medina + opener = 100 MPH pic.twitter.com/IbKSwHirLp – Renso Gómez Herrera (@ RensoGmezHerre1) February 28, 2021

Medina 6’1 tall and 21 years old, a native of Nagua, has just thrown 10.2 innings in advanced Class-A, leaving the ERA at 0.84, showing that he is a league inferior to him.