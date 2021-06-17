Latino worker died after being beaten while defending his boss in a New York warehouse

José Carrero, an employee of a warehouse in the Bronx (NYC), died as a result of the injuries he suffered when he was beaten four months ago and from which he never recovered.

Carrero passed away on Monday, after being beaten during a dispute over the purchase of sweets at the store where he worked, police said.

On February 25, a group of five men argued with the owner of the store “Brianelly Deli Corp” on Washington Avenue because it took “too long” to process a purchase. One of the customers then hit the owner in the face with a concrete block.

The employee Carrero, 50, later he was beaten when he was chasing the perpetrators, the NYPD said. He suffered critical trauma to his head and face, and was found unconscious, according to Daily News.

No arrests have been made for the attack in the four months since Carrero and his boss were beaten, Pix11 said.

Who has information should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.

‘Over 10-cent Jolly Ranchers someone lost their life’: Bronx grocery worker beaten senseless by customer over Jolly Ranchers purchase dies four months later https://t.co/AAgsN4u1F0 – TudorBeste (@tudorbeste) June 17, 2021