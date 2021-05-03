Latino who led Pentagon team to detect UFO warns about information hidden by the Army



The Navy confirmed that one of its elements recorded the video of an unidentified object.

Photo: United States Navy / CBP

Luis Elizondo, who headed the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP), a secret Pentagon project, is convinced that there are “strange” spacecraft flying Earth’s space, but that the authorities cannot determine what they are.

Elizondo was identified by the former Majority Leader of the United States Senate, Harry Reid, as who was in charge of the AATIP despite the denial of the Pentagon.

In an interview with The Sun, Elizondo said that he was not someone who investigated UFOs, but that his work was focused on detecting unidentified aircraft, but his findings still have no logical explanations, although the Army reports remain “classified.”

Elizondo resigned his position while seeking to increase the discussion about unidentified flying objects, now recognized in the scientific community as Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP).

“I am not a UFO guy, I am a researcher, my job was simple, collect the data and tell the truth,” Elizondo said. “There is something in our skies. We don’t know what it is, we don’t know how it works, we don’t fully know what it can do, we don’t know who is behind the wheel, we don’t know, I don’t know their intentions, and there’s nothing we can do about it. “

The Army has had to acknowledge the existence of videos that captured flying objects, which could be special planes or drones, but never seen.

“All options are on the table until they are off the table, we have to let the data speak for itself”considered Elizondo, who warned that this could even be a matter of national security, since foreign governments could be developing technology far superior to that of the United States.

He added that if this theory is confirmed, it would put the country at risk, at the levels of the 9/11 attack.

“When I was at AATIP, our purpose was to try to find a conventional explanation.”, He said. “It was when we exhausted all the options that we got more and more involved.”

In April, the Pentagon confirmed that video of an unidentified flying object, recorded by a Navy pilot, it was real.

BREAKING WARNING: BEWARE OF #ALIENS Pentagon confirms #UFO video is real, taken by Navy pilot pic.twitter.com/8NCUWIGtVP – Bruce Paci (@brucepaci) May 1, 2021

Elizondo’s credentials were confirmed by Congress. NBC News reporter Gadi Schwartz shared a letter from Senator Harry Reid (Nevada), stating that the intelligence expert was part of the Pentagon.

We did, the Senator contest… pic.twitter.com/41ZJJLvnRJ – Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) April 27, 2021

Elizondo explained to The New York Post the behavior of the flying objects that he managed to locate, such as instantaneous acceleration, which could endanger the life of a person on that ship.

Other discoveries about these vehicles were zigzag navigation, descent at high speeds and disappearing as in a kind of spheres.

While inside the Pentagon’s UFO program, Lue Elizondo discovered UFOs have 5 common traits that seem to defy physics. Here’s the first one. Watch our full interview with him here: https://t.co/sbTiRe92gB pic.twitter.com/Q0kWMO6nwC – New York Post (@nypost) May 1, 2021

In a 2017 report in The New York Times, he also referenced the work of Elizondo, who was a high-ranking member of the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence (OUSDI).

Elizondo believes that the information should be public and advance the findings and their possible implications for the country’s security.