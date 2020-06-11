The wave of mobilizations for the death of the African American George Floyd and the actions of President Donald Trump in this case have led groups that mobilize the Latino vote to have registered a “great increase in registrations” in recent days, in a push that could change the sign of the November elections.

The national organization Mi Familia Vota registered 3,000 new voters online in the last week in states such as Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada and Texas, and attributes it to the protests and mobilizations caused by the death of Floyd at the hands of a police officer. white in Minneapolis, and that has sparked a wave of protests in the country, according to its executive director, Héctor Sánchez Barba.

Other groups such as Voto Latino and Rock the Vote have also reported higher voter registration, particularly in states where the presidential race is very tight between Trump and defiant Democrat former Vice President Joe Biden.

Floyd’s death inspires

Sánchez Barba told Efe that unacceptable violence “that is imparted from the White House” affects all minority communities. “An attack on one is an attack on all of us,” said the activist.

María Teresa Kumar, executive director of Voto Latino, told CNBC that her group already exceeded the June goal with the registration of 50,000 young people.

“There are many ways to get involved to end police brutality and racist policies. Be sure to vote for leaders who listen to us and care about the safety and lives of the black and brown communities, ”said the organization on its website.

Carolyn DeWitt, executive director of Rock the Vote, also told CNBC that her platform has recorded “historic results,” with 50,000 new voters in a single week, drawn by ads posted on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.

These are young people who are seeking profound changes in the government and who, according to the executive, are motivated by protests and by digital campaigns that have come to replace door-to-door traditions due to the incidence of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have had to reinvent ourselves to advance our task and also to try to get rid of the obstacles that are presented to us,” said Sánchez Barba, whose organization seeks to obtain votes to avoid the reelection of Donald Trump and has had to adapt his campaign to the limitations imposed by COVID-19.

Social networks count

The key to this fight is social networks, because the quarantine imposed since March by COVID-19 has prevented the fieldwork of organizations that register voters among young people and new citizens.

“At naturalization ceremonies, at least twice a month, we always had a captive audience and the opportunity to conduct personal searches,” she told Juliana Cabrales of the Educational Fund of the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials (NALEO) .

Without the possibility of face-to-face work, this organization has launched an online portal to make the registrations, although it admits that there are still limitations such as the impossibility of attending to interested parties in Spanish.

NALEO’s work is nonpartisan, Cabrales said, and tries to boost the participation of the Hispanic community in the civic process, regardless of who they vote for.

Young people reaching voting age are targeted because they are the best candidates to take advantage of new digital strategies, he added.

Emily Kirkland of One Arizona said that coalition has since May appealed to online contacts and phone text messages to reach future voters, and the result has been “a huge increase in registrations.”

“In the first few weeks they were between 5 and 10 responses a day, and now they are 100 and they are still on the rise,” he said.

The ads have been directed at young people and people of color, and it’s still too early to know if Latinos are driving the renewed interest in voting, but in Kirkland’s opinion, in a year as tumultuous as the current one “we are confident of maintaining the energy beyond the elections, to provoke the profound social changes that everyone is demanding. ”

Maribel Hastings, director of America’s Voice in Spanish, said that young people are the face of the protests, which would make us think that the leadership and drive they have shown should become an effective participation in the next elections.

But for there to be a change of command, he recalled a phrase from former Democratic President Barack Obama: “Don’t boo, vote.”

According to Dorian Caal, NALEO director of research on civic participation, about 30 million Latinos are eligible to vote in November, a record number that is very difficult to translate into effective participation in the polls.

“The gap between qualified, and those who register and vote is very large,” said Caal.

In any case, he expressed the opinion that historical moments such as those in which we live could make a direct connection between civic mobilizations and voting.