Latino teenager shot to death behind McDonald’s restaurant in New York; his Dominican mother has no money for the funeral

Anabel Valdez is not only heartbroken by the murder of her only son Armanis, shot at the weekend behind a McDonald’s in The Bronx (NY); but because he also has no money to pay for the funeral.

Valdez is desperately searching for answers about the death of his 17-year-old son, as he faced cremation. Young Armanis Valdez was one of five people shot behind a McDonald’s in Claremont on Saturday shortly after 9 p.m.

“I have no way to pay for a funeral,” the mother told the New York Post through tears. “I work three days [a la semana] in a beauty salon. That’s not enough”, amidst the restrictions of the pandemic.

His family in the Dominican Republic is also not in a position to contribute to the expenses. “I want to incinerate him, but I have no help,” he said in Spanish. “I am a single mother.”

Armanis was with a group in Claremont park at 1625 Webster Avenue when a gunman rushed in and opened fire, fatally wounding the teenager in the chest. He was rushed to the BronxCare Health System where he died.

Four more unidentified victims were hit by bullets during that shooting and transferred to the same hospital by private means. The police said that the gunman got into a car and fled.

The five shot there are part of a total of 11 victims during a bloody eight-hour stretch on Saturday around the city, where gun violence does not subside.

“I don’t know anything,” her mother said. “All I know is what the police told me, that there was a shooting. There were people injured, but they hit him in the chest and he died ”. “He is my only son,” he insisted. “I want them to pay for what happened,” added Valdez. “I want justice. I don’t understand why they killed him ”.

No arrests or motives for the attack have been announced. Who has information should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.