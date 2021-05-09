Latino teenager caused triple shock in New York: 16-year-old student died



Alan Mendoza, an 18-year-old teenager, was arrested in Rockland County (NY) after allegedly driving drunk and causing an accident where another minor, Vlad Mosyuk, died.

The 16-year-old died yesterday, after the accident between three cars happened Thursday night on a winding section of Congers Road in New City. He was a passenger in a black sedan next to a 17-year-old girl, who also suffered serious injuries. Three other youths suffered minor injuries, Pix11 said.

Clarkstown police charged Mendoza with driving while intoxicated (DWI), reckless driving and vehicular manslaughter. The suspect and his two passengers are all Clarkstown North High School students.

“For a 16-year-old to die in Clarkstown, it really breaks our hearts. It is a terrible tragedy and it is completely preventable, ”said Supervisor George Hoehmann.

Was the second shocking loss for local families, following the death two weeks ago of another high school student, Jacqueline Zangrilli, in a rollover accident near Montebello. The 17-year-old driver in that accident was also charged with driving while intoxicated and manslaughter.

Those deaths in less than two weeks sparked conversations about the dangers of drinking and driving, especially among teenagers. “If you ever find yourself in that situation, call a parent, call an Uber, don’t get behind the wheel with someone you feel is drinking. [y] driving, ”mother Claudine Cunningham told CBS2.

Local officials have realized that more needs to be done to convince teens of the dangers of drunk driving and are developing strategies to do so.

