Latino steelmakers seek to replace Chinese imports

(Bloomberg) – Smelters from Mexico to Argentina are seeking to mitigate Latin America’s growing dependence on Chinese steel, and the Asian giant’s efforts to clean up its own industry could be the catalyst.

As output from China’s vast steel sector ramps up, Beijing is seeking to moderate the market through pollution controls and capacity cuts. Eventually, those policies could open the door for Latin American producers such as Ternium SA and Gerdau SA to substitute imports that currently account for more than a third of the region’s supplies, according to Alejandro Wagner, the new head of Latin American steel association Alacero.

To take full advantage of the potential slowdown in Chinese production in the future, Latin American governments need to create conditions that help producers compete globally, such as easing tax burdens and streamlining logistics and bureaucracy, Wagner said in an interview.

“If there is no excess steel going to Latin America at vile prices and under different competitive conditions, of course Latin America can produce more steel,” said Wagner. “And of course, green steel.”

At the moment, Latin American countries have taxes that “devour” a large part of the producers’ profits, he said. Nations in the region also need to improve supply chains, which Wagner says sometimes make moving goods within a country as expensive as bringing them from China.

The region’s steel industry has already returned to pre-pandemic production levels, a recent association report shows, although imports remain a risk. The rebound in residential and commercial construction has helped the recovery, but uncertainties around vaccines remain, Wagner said.

Read more

Steel futures remain elevated even after a pullback last month. Wagner expects prices to stay around

Original Note: Latin Steelmakers See Opportunity to Replace Cheap China Imports

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP