Latino stars who have lent their voices to Disney characters

Puerto Rican star Ricky Martin

he gave the voice in Spanish to Hercules.

Colombian singer-songwriter Shakira

is the voice of Gazelle in Zootopia, the movie that swept 2016.

Maria Antonieta de las Nieves, known for her character of the chilindrina

it was Vanellope in Wreck-It Ralph

The Mexican Gaél García Bernal

voiced Héctor, one of the main characters in the film Coco.

Another Mexican, Eugenio Derbez

it was the red dragon, Mushu, from the movie Mulan.

Carlos Jaime Alazraqui is an American actor, impersonator, comedian and voice actor of Argentine descent

One of his most important characters was that of Bill, in the 2003 film Finding Nemo.

The Mexican star became the voice of the Spanish version of La Sirenita.

Ana Serradilla is a Mexican actress

was the Spanish voice of the seasoned Emily Mortimer in Cars 2, in 2011.

In a break from the suffering of soap operas and movies, the Mexican actress Iran Castillo

played Jessie, the cowgirl from the Toy Story 2 and 3 tapes.

The daughter of the “Puma”, Genesis Rodríguez

It was Honey Lemon in Big Hero 6, the hit of 2014.

Danna María García Osuna, the Colombian actress

she gave her voice to Barbie, in the Spanish version of the third film in the Toy Story saga.

Angelica María’s daughter, Angelica Vale

was chosen to give Spanish voice to ‘Mamá Imelda’.

Kuno Becker participated in Cars 2,

did the Spanish voice for Lightning McQueen.

Venezuelan star Wilmer Valderrama was Manny, the protagonist of the animated series Handy Manny, between 2006 and 2013.

