Latino police arrested for selling marijuana in their spare time in New York



Marijuana is still illegal in NY.

Photo: Aurelia Ventura / La Opinion

Catherine Soto, a New York City Police Officer, was arrested and charged with criminal sale and possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), and official misconduct.

She was detained near her home and taken to Precinct 48 in The Bronx, Norwood News reported. According to the NYPD public records database, Soto was named an NYPD officer in January 2018 and assigned to the Special Victims Unit in November 2020.

She may have been an NYPD employee before becoming a police officer, as her training records date back to 2015, completing a long list of approximately 272 completed police training courses on various topics. There were no disciplinary records recorded in his name.

Even if recreational use of marijuana was recently legalized in New York, that will not be effective for 18 to 24 months, and it could only be sold under control.