Latino pitcher did for the Astros what Justin Verlander, Zach Greinke and Gerrit Cole didn’t do

The dominican Cristian Javier accomplished what no Houston Astros pitcher has done in more than 100 NBA seasons. MLB.

Cristian Javier who was sent to the minor leagues suddenly despite having a 1-0 record. with a 2.08 ERA in 8.2 innings pitched with 11 strikeouts, showing why he was placed in the rotation above McCullers Jr. and Jose Urquidy.

However, he was called back to pitch a game against the Anaheim Angels and he struck out the first eight batters in a row, Cristian Javier is the first pitcher to record the first 8 outs of a game via strikeout since 1986 (Jim Deshaies 9 /2. 3).

Last season Javier was among the four finalists for the rookie of the year in the MLB, was signed in 2015 for just $ 10,000, has thrived in his first four seasons in the Minors with a 2.49 ERA and 361 strikeouts in 278 1/3 innings, is now shining in his early winds in the MLB.