Latino Overdose Deaths Rise Dramatically

The number of Latinos who died from drug overdoses in the United States grew 49.7% in 2020 in relation to the average of 2018 and 2019, compared to an increase of 42.1% in the general population, according to a study published by the journal JAMA Psychiatry.

Also, overdose deaths among African Americans grew 50.3% last year, said the study conducted by researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles, the University of the Northeast and the University of Utah.

According to the researchers, the differences in the increase in deaths “Probably reflects the general evolution of the overdose crisis”, which more recently is expressed in “the expansion of fentanyl”, a synthetic pain reliever 50 times more powerful than heroin.

The study, based on reports from emergency medical services, indicates that the most pronounced increases were also registered in low-income neighborhoods, with 46.6%, and in the five states that border the Pacific Ocean (Alaska, California , Oregon, Hawaii and Washington), with 63.8%.

It indicates that about 20% of the racial or ethnic data are not present in these reports, in part perhaps because of the difficulty of evaluating these characteristics during emergency treatments.

Public health authorities had anticipated a significant increase in overdoses during the COVID-19 pandemic due to social isolation resulting from the confinement orders.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) They had already published data on overdose deaths in the early stages of the pandemic, but those reports did not separate the statistics by race or ethnicity, socioeconomic status or other relevant categories, and used data with a delay of more than seven months.

The study concludes that overdose prevention should be part of pandemic recovery efforts in the United States, and that those efforts may be especially important to certain racial and ethnic minorities.

