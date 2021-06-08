Latino Mayor of Miami Invites New Yorkers to Move to Avoid “Socialism” and High Taxes



“We benefit from dysfunctions in other areas,” said the Republican Mayor of Miami, Francis Suárez, when launching a massive invitation to New Yorkers to move to their city if they want “better quality of life.”

“Our arms are open in Miami. It’s a two hour flight (from New York). You are going to save a huge amount on the cost of living. You will save a huge amount in taxes, “said Suárez on Sunday in statements to the program” The Cats Roundtable “of WABC 770.

“You will have the best quality of life and will be able to buy a property at a fraction of the price”, added. “You don’t have to sacrifice or suffer, because all the finance companies are now moving to Miami, and all venture capital firms that are in Silicon Valley (California) are also moving ”there, he said.

The comments came when the radio host John Catsimatidis – Billionaire Entrepreneur who left New York criticizing the high taxes – he asked the mayor about the many residents of the “Empire State” (NY) who have moved permanently or temporarily, in an exodus that had already begun before the pandemic, at least since 2016, and that now it has cost one less seat in the National Capitol.

Catsimatidis, a veteran Greek-born New York businessman, has rumored that he would participate next year in the Republican primaries for governor, in open critical of the tax and security efforts of Andrew Cuomo and Bill de Blasio.

“We are going to be the most dynamic and attractive city to create a company, build a life and raise children”, the mayor of Miami reiterated. “Are a pro-capitalist city that welcomes immigrants ”, quoted the New York Post.

Suárez, a politician in favor of the police and low taxes, recalled that Miami has attracted people from abroad due to the “Dysfunctions” in the countries ruled by leftist leaders. His father, Xavier Suárez, was the first mayor of Miami born in Cuba, from where he emigrated from the communist dictatorship, being a child.

“If you are a government and you are not treating your citizens the way you should, you are not protecting them, you are imposing excessive taxes on them or, even worse, in some of these South American countries that are communists, It is taking away their properties, it is taking away their businesses; and sometimes imprisoned without due process, people who oppose the government, you do not give people any choice but to leave, “summarized the current mayor, in open reference to Venezuela, one of the countries that has contributed the most population and investments to Florida in recent years.

Miami-Dade has been attracting a particular interest from New Yorkers in recent years. A local analyst said as early as 2019 that New York’s fiscal problems had been as “positive” for Florida as the socialist government of Venezuela, citing the thousands of emigrants from that country who have fled to that region. Since then, with the pandemic, the exodus has increased.