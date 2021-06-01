Latino leaders row with NYC mayoral candidates defending their best option

Less than a month to go the primary elections of June 22, in which the candidates of the Democratic and Republican parties who will face each other in the general elections of November will be chosen, to choose to the next Mayor of New York City. And although in their campaigns and speeches, the Democratic and Republican hopefuls who are still alive in the race, speak openly of citizen concerns, such as crime, police reform, affordable housing, education, health, employment and the recovery of the Big Apple after the crisis that has left the COVID-19 pandemic, Hispanic voters feel that they have not heard with the same relevance a concrete agenda about and for immigrants.

And when asked by ordinary New Yorkers who wonder which of the candidates would be the best option for the immigrant community, And to lead the Big Apple on a better path, Latino community leaders, activists and politicians actively involved in the mayoral candidates’ campaigns defend the candidates they have aligned with as the best card.

In matters of Latino support and endorsement for the office of Mayor, most candidates have strong workhorses, with weight in the communities, that could make a difference when it comes to tipping the balance towards an eventual winner, especially when a large part of the Democratic electorate, from which it is assumed that the next Mayor will come from since the majority of voters are vastly from that party still declares itself undecided, according to the most recent polls.

So warns Alana Cantillo, vice president of campaigns for the New York Immigration Coalition, who assures that although this union has not yet made a decision on which mayoral candidate they will give their support to, they feel that there must be a specific agenda on immigration, which has not been clearly seen among the majority of contenders.

Despite this, they stressed that there are some candidates who have shown at least more interest than others in sharing their work plans with the immigrant community, to win the Mayor’s Office, as happened a few weeks ago. at an event called by the NYIC, to which all were called, but where not all showed their faces.

“We wanted to review with the candidates the issues that concern us about immigrants and there they were Shaun Donovan, Maya Wiley, Andrew Yang and Diane Morales, to whom we thank for showing their interest to hear from them their responses, but we believe that their agendas on immigration have not yet been explored or amplified to the level that we would like to see ”, he commented Cantillo.

The representative of NYIC stressed that although the current controller Scoot Stringer He did not attend, he did sign the immigration vision that the organization has where the handling of more protections for the immigrant community is promoted. “By Kathryn García, Eric Adams and Ray McGuire we did not know ”.

Eric Adams, candidate for Mayor of NYC

Carlos Menchaca, current president of the Immigration Committee of the Municipal Council, who strongly supports their aspirations to Andrew Yang, He defended the businessman as the best letter for the city and for immigrants, for his life history and his honesty.

“I support him, because I know him as a human being and the connection he has with immigrants is strong. As the son of immigrants, he knows what that means and we share values ​​that we people who are raised by immigrants have. In addition, we both want to change this city and give greater value and protections to our people, ”said the Brooklyn politician.

Menchaca warned that he does not support Eric Adams, because “he does not trust him”, and stressed that Yang is a man of values that “he has fought for workers and I know that together we will be able to do many things for New York.”

Leaders and organizations defend who would be better MayorYdanis Rodriguez, chairman of the City Council Transportation Committee, and another of New York’s most influential political leaders of Latino origin, assures that the best option for the Big Apple and the immigrant community is the president of the county de Brooklyn, Eric Adams.

“I have known him since 1989, when he was a police officer and he has been present in all the moments that our community has needed him. I think the sentence is fulfilled with him: ‘Tell me who your friends are and I’ll tell you who you are‘Well, Eric has always been on our side and with us, ”said the Dominican politician.

Ydanis added that Adams has a clear plan to help immigrants, both documented and undocumented, to have greater access to City services so that they can have a better quality of life, while promoting legal support and zero collaboration with ‘la migra’, and give representation that Hispanics deserve.

“When he is Mayor, Latinos are going to see more participation from our leadership and they are going to bring good jobs to our immigrant and Latino neighborhoods, as well as investment in quality education. We are going to have the Mayor who is going to make the greatest investment, understanding the value that our undocumented brothers and sisters have, contributing to the city’s economy, and to that contribution that was felt more at the time of COVID, “said the politician, who is the coordinator of the Latino movement with Eric Adams. “Not like others candidates like Andrew Yang, that in the pandemic he went to Hudson Valley to ride his bicycle there quietly, Eric stayed here working hard defending immigrants. It will expand the concept of Sanctuary City and ensure that everyone, including the undocumented, receives the treatment they deserve ”.

Andrew Yang, in an interview with El Diario NY

Adams has defended his support for the immigrant community to win the elections and has mentioned concrete programs that would benefit his day to day, even with financial aid.

The organization Make the Road Action, one of the most active with the immigrant community, ensures that within the bunch of Democratic options, that in addition to Eric Adams and Andrew Yang, includes Kathryn García, Shaun Donovan, Maya Wiley, Diane Morales, Scott Stringer and Raymond McGuire, favors the two women of color as the best option for the future of the Big Apple and immigrants. In the first place, he supports Morales and in second, Wiley.

“Dianne Morales is an unapologetic progressive Afro-Latino leader with a long history of fighting for justice alongside our communities,” assures Theo Oshiro, co-executive director of Make the Road Action. “More recently, she strongly supported our members in the fight to fund excluded workers, including putting her body in danger and risking arrest. Maya Wiley is a civil rights leader who has focused on racial justice throughout her career and offers a progressive vision of our city. “

Maya Wiley: “We need a different kind of leadership and I have it.” New York Comptroller Scott Stringer, Considered one of the most loyal allies of the Latino community for many years, and who with deeds has declared himself a defender of immigrants, until a few weeks ago had powerful figures from the most progressive wing of New York politics, such as senators Jessica Ramos, Julia Salazar and Gustavo Rivera, and Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz, as promoters of his campaign for mayor.

And although the allegations of a former volunteer about alleged acts of sexual harassment that occurred in 1999, which Stringer strongly denies, caused Hispanic leaders to abandon ship, one of the Latinos who continues to defend him tooth and nail, is his stepfather Carlos Cuevas.

Scott Stringer, claims to be the candidate who has fought the most for the immigrant community

The 93-year-old Puerto Rican, who has known Stringer since he was a child, and whom he refers to as his son, affirms that from the pool of candidates, the only one with all the credentials and the experience to work for immigrants and for the recovery of the Big Apple, is his rooster.

“Scott is a man born and raised in Washington Heights, he is a product of public schools, he comes from CUNY University, He has the intelligence, the experience and the willingness to do the job well that is needed as Mayor“, Says the Puerto Rican, who was deputy president of the county of The Bronx. “He is a respectful man, who knows Hispanics, who has promised $ 1,000 million to help with loans to small businesses, to wineries that have suffered so much, and like my son, he has the three things that I taught them: He does not forget where he comes from, he does not forget how he got where he is there and he doesn’t forget why he got there ”.

Latin councilor Fernando Cabrera, who is currently running for the Presidency of The Bronx, has sided with former Secretary of the Administration Obama, Shaun donovan, whom he defines as the best option and friend of immigrants in forgotten counties like his.

“Shaun has been front and center helping the people of the Bronx and all Americans recover from the crisis throughout his career, and he is uniquely qualified to help our county and our city return better than ever.” Cabrera assures. “For too long, the people of the Bronx have had leaders who claim to be progressive but have failed to make progress. Shaun has the big, bold visions we deserve and the experience and track record we need to get the job done. I know he will be a great mayor for all New Yorkers. “

Shaun Donovan: “I’m the only one who can get New York out of the crisis”

Kathryn Garcia, candidate for Mayor of New York