Latino is stabbed to death while defending a woman and her daughter from a subject in a supermarket

Humberto Guzman, 32, tried to avoid a tragedy and ended up meeting his own end.

The Latino was in a supermarket in Berwyn, Illinois, when he saw a subject attack a woman and her daughter, but when defending them the attacker threw himself at Guzmán and stabbed him to death.

It all started when several customers were in line waiting their turn to pay, but a young woman approached the cashier –who is her mother– to ask her for the price of a bottle of water, but the attacker, located as Fernando Barrios, thought that the adolescent had “skipped” places and instead of questioning her, he began to hit her.

Upon seeing the attack, the mother of the minor tried to intervene in the Valley’s Produce store, but was also attacked by Barrios, Univision reported.

Guzmán was close to the events and decided to intervene, but Barrios attacked him with several stab wounds and then escaped, although he was pursued by other people, who managed to arrest him.

The “local hero”, as the residents of the county refer to Guzmán, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A small Latin altar and a message to remember him were placed outside the supermarket, but a profile was also created on GoFundMe to request help for Guzmán’s wife and their baby.

“May God bless you, Humberto Guzmán, a true hero. Rest in peace”says a piece of cardboard stuck to the window of the establishment.

The 32-year-old man left behind a baby, the report said. The community is shocked.

“Probably what they did to him could have been to the lady and the girl, we don’t know”Martín Corona told the television station. The supermarket customer called Guzmán “a local hero.”

Michael Cimaglia, Berwyn Police Chief, recounted the events at a press conference. He acknowledged that Guzmán acted like a hero, but that cost him to leave behind his wife and their six-month-old baby

Barrios was charged with first degree murder and attempted murder.