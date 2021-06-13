Latino from Queens organizes parties in Washington Square Park and defends lack of control that affects neighbors



The NYPD increased surveillance around Washington Square Park.

Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / .

His name is David Ortiz, 28-year-old, known as “Shaman”, and is one of the party planners in Washington Square Park, in Manhattan, which have spiraled out of control, affecting the nights of the neighbors.

Ortiz, who reside in Elmhurst, Queens, has been belligerent to those who criticize the blowouts that are organized in the park until late at night, describing the residents of neighboring buildings as “Kevins” and “Karens”, for complaining about the noise, the exacerbated use of drugs and even the organization of street fights.

Faced with neighborhood complaints, the NYPD He imposed a curfew on the part at 10:00 pm and last week evicted the part shortly before that time, although dozens of people resisted. This Saturday the officers faced more people, who are reluctant to leave the street party, even if it affects the neighbors.

“This is my response to the residents… If you have a problem with amplified sound and you live downtown, you live in the Washington Square Park area, then you should moveOrtiz said, according to a report from The New York Post.

Ortiz defends “the joy” of the parties in the park, despite the chaos they generate for those who reside in the area.

“I’m not going to let anyone steal our joy,” he said.

To the boxing matches without permission are added, fireworks, motor vehicle competitions, sale of alcohol and drugs.

Washington Square never disappoints #whatisnewyork pic.twitter.com/Naohr1LQUW – WhatIsNewYork (@whatisny) June 9, 2021

A longtime resident told the Post that “no rules” apply to the park anymore.

“Now there are no rules. Even with public drug use, there are no rules. Everything is in the open air. It’s chaos, ”said the resident.

12:30 and the vibe in Washington square park is still incredible pic.twitter.com/661HrinbyG – Read Parable of the Sower by Octavia Butler (@JoshuaPotash) June 7, 2021

The park closes at midnight, but the curfew was looking for more control, which has not worked.