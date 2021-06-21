Latino faces jail for killing girlfriend in New Jersey

Joseph Palacios, 22, faces prison for the murder of his girlfriend Michelle Paola Castillo Siguencia, 24, last Saturday in the town of Weehawken, New Jersey.

The events have shocked the community, as there had not been a homicide in that city for 15 years, when Jennifer Moore, 18, of Harrington Park, was strangled at the Park Avenue Hotel, which was demolished.

After committing the murder on Saturday, Palacios barricaded himself in a relative’s apartment on 33rd Street in Union City, where he was arrested at 10:00 pm, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suárez reported.

The allegations facing the young Latino include murder, possession of a knife for illicit purposes and illicit possession of a knife, NJ.com reported.

Weehawken Police responded to a medical emergency at the Hudson Avenue home, where they found Castillo Siguencia dead., but no details were given of how the crime was committed.

In the place where the body was, the alleged culprit was not found, but the authorities received a call alerting them that he would be at a relative’s home.

A Hudson County SWAT team entered the young man’s home, detained him, and was taken to Jersey City Medical Center for unspecified self-inflicted injuries.