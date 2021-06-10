Latino baby killed by his own father: home tragedy in Virginia

Bayron Alexander Zapata, a 2-year-old boy, died after his father accidentally hit him with his truck while backing out of the family home in North Virginia.

The baby, known as “Alex,” was struck outside his home on Roma Street in Fairfax. The accident happened quickly, the boy’s parents said through sobs, NBC News reported.

His father, Byrol Zapata, was in his 2005 Ford F-350 Monday night, ready to back up his driveway. “I put him in (the baby) and told him to stay inside, and he said, ‘Okay, dad.’ But I didn’t realize when it came out again ”, the father narrated in Spanish while crying. “When the accident happened it was too late.”

The boy’s 4-year-old sister saw the accident, said his mother, Kelly Castillo. Fairfax County Police arrived at approximately 6:45 pm and found baby Zapata seriously injured. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing. Amid unimaginable pain, the Zapatas had a message for others. “Please take care of your children,” said the father.

Kids and Cars, a nonprofit safety organization, estimates that more than 50 children are hit in “kickback” accidents each week in the United States. Therefore they recommend:

-Use rear view cameras and sensors in your vehicle.

-Keep the doors of the house closed. Make sure children are supervised every time someone arrives or leaves.

-Install locks on top of doors that children cannot reach.

-Walk around your vehicle before driving. If you see or hear children, make sure they are being supervised by an adult.

-Never let small children walk in parking lots.

-Roll down the window when backing up so you can hear any warning to stop.