As part of the 30th anniversary of the album known as “The Black Album” by the popular band Metallica, a special edition will be launched with the participation of renowned artists, several of them Latino. The tribute has generated divided opinions on social networks: while some criticize the announcement, others already want to hear how the classic songs will be interpreted by artists ranging from Miley Cyrus, Dave Gahan, Corey Taylor to the Latin rhythms of J Balvin and Juanes.