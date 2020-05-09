Latin stars such as Los Tigres del Norte, Marc Anthony, Maná, Sofía Vergara, Kate del Castillo, Juanes, Luis Fonsi, J Balvin, Alejandro Sanz, Gloria Trevi and many more gathered this Tuesday night from their homes to raise awareness about the America’s “heroic” role for farm workers in the coronavirus pandemic and launching a fundraising campaign to help them.

“This night is historic. Never before have artists and activists joined together in a single cause, such as helping farmers, “said American actress and businesswoman Eva Longoria. She and Enrique Santos, the president of iHeartRadio Latino, were the masters of ceremonies for the “Altísimo Live!” Festival.

During an unpublished and bilingual live broadcast on social media and YouTube, Latino union leaders, activists, actors, presenters, singers, and songwriters discussed the needs of farmworkers, most of them undocumented Latinos, who do not they are entitled to none of the government aid and called on the public to donate at least five dollars.

By the end of the night, more than a million dollars had been raised to help farmers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The campaign will run until May 30.

The first to sing were members of the legendary band Los Tigres del Norte, which for many years have raised their voices in support of the undocumented. His theme was “We are more American”, which was performed by each one from their homes.

“The farm workers are experiencing a difficult time with COVID-19. You have to support them, they are also heroes in this pandemic. We are the same race and we are a strong race, ”said Fher Olvera, the singer of the Mexican band Maná, before his companions joined him and performed two of his greatest hits.

“We are experiencing something very strange, but it is important to put light on the darkness,” said Colombian singer-songwriter Juanes, who sang accompanied only by his guitar.

Although Gloria Trevi assured that she did not want to talk about politics, before singing she asked American civil society to help demand that they formally support “all those who cannot stay at home, either because they cannot or because without them they cannot we can eat or survive. “

Other performers were Marc Anthony, Gloria Estefan, Elvis Crespo, Ivy Queen, the band Energía Norteña, Ozomatli, La Marisol de La Santa Cecilia, Anitta and many more.

Although most of the participating artists were Latin American or of Hispanic ancestry, the night also had the support of the American Steve Aoki.

Mexican actor Edward James Olmos told how he spent his childhood accompanying his parents in the orange groves to collect the fruits. “No one has ever done something like this. I am very excited,” he said.

“Farm workers, like doctors and nurses, are essential workers who are putting their lives at risk to feed us. They are heroes in our society ”, affirmed the Cuban actor and musician Andy García.

“Although we are from different countries we are all one,” said Costa Rican actor Daniel Zovatto, who is one of the protagonists of the series “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.”

His partner, the Mexican actress and Oscar nominee Adriana Barraza, added that “it is important that everyone when they have an orange in their hands feels the soul of whoever grew it.”

With this they asked the public that was watching the broadcast to donate five dollars to the Farmworkers´s COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund, a fund to help agricultural workers contain the effects of the pandemic and provide them not only with monetary aid, but also protective equipment against the spread of the coronavirus.

“Although we cannot be together, we can unite to help those who need us, the heroes who collect our fruits and vegetables,” said Colombian actress Sofía Vergara.

For her part, Mexican actress Kate del Castillo said that she had met with farmers to understand “how we can help them beyond monetary aid” and promised to keep her situation visible.

According to agricultural industry figures, 75% of farmworkers are undocumented Latinos.

