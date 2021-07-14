Latino arrested for killing controversial jury who fell in love with defendant in New York

Jonathan Rosario, 24, was arrested for allegedly shooting Katherine Diop to death last month, a woman who starred in a scandal after being sworn in a murder trial and falling in love with the defendant.

Diop, 29, was killed on East 194 Street and Marion Avenue in Fordham Heights on the night of June 16 after a fight between his brother and another man, reported the policemen.

The alleged gunman, Rosario, was arrested a month later on Sunday afternoon and charged with murder, criminal possession of a weapon, attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a controlled substance, said the police.

Diop, mother of a 7-year-old daughter, had left her younger sister’s prom. He allegedly went with his older brother to a nearby store to buy lighter fluid, friends told CBS New York.

There “There was a discussion (…) that resulted in senseless violence ”, said community advocate Alpheaus Marcus. Diop was carrying a compressed air pistol at the time. As the brothers walked away from the fight, Rosario opened fire, authorities said.

Diop was shot in the torso and her brother was shot several times. Both victims were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead and her brother was saved, the New York Post reported.

It was an ironic ending for Diop, a juror in the 2012 trial against Devon Thomas, who was charged with gunning down Abdoul Toure, an African immigrant and aspiring basketball player, in 2008. During the case, Diop violated protocol, fell in love with the accused and tried to get him released, it was known years later.

When the case went to deliberations, Diop voted in favor of acquittal, delaying the process. After the trial was overturned, the former jury visited Thomas more than 30 times in jail and even appeared in court to support him during his retrial, in which he was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and possession of weapons.

Meanwhile, Diop she was charged with two counts of perjury in 2013, and in 2016 he reached a three-year probation agreement. He previously had two arrests in 2011 in separate robbery cases.