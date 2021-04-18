Latino Arrested for Calling to Report “Lost Cocaine” in New York

Got Coke? Jose Espinosa Called Long Island Medical Facility Looking For Lost Drugs, Police Say https://t.co/5TAPNnqCeL pic.twitter.com/sl2q7DntEg – WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) April 17, 2021

José Espinosa was arrested on Long Island (NY) after making an unusual call to report that he had misplaced “something”, which turned out to be cocaine.

It all started when the 40-year-old went to a medical center in East Garden City on Thursday, and when he returned home he realized he had forgotten “something,” so he contacted the place. Normally such a call would not be problematic, except that what Espinosa supposedly thought he had misplaced turned out to be cocaine, according to the Nassau County Police.

When calling the medical group when you got home, for liveliness or naivety Espinosa described the “Lost property”. Y When an employee found it, he discovered it was cocaine and notified the police.

It is not clear the origin of the drug or why Espinosa took her to the unidentified medical center. After a quick investigation, was arrested on two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and would be arraigned at Mineola yesterday afternoon, NBC News reported.