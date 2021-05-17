Latinas prevail among the 21 Miss Universe semifinalists



Miss Puerto Rico, Estefanía Soto, prevails along with other Latinas who stood out in the semifinalists of Miss Universe 2021.

Photo: Rodrigo Varela. / Getty Images

Through the chain Telemundo, Jacky Bracamontes and Carlos Ponce they were announcing the 21 finalists at the same time that they also made them known on the catwalk of the miss Universe 2021. Among the first selection of the most beautiful women on the planet Latinas prevailed, as is customary. The Caribbean and Hispanic flavor said present and proved to be unique when it comes to beauty. Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Dominican Republic, Argentina, Curaçao, Puerto Rico, Spain, Brazil, Nicaragua and Costa Rica They qualified in the first knockout round of the beauty pageant.

The other classified were: Vietnam, Australia, Indonesia, Great Britain, Thailand, Myanmar, the United States, Jamaica, India, and the Philippines that together with the Latinas they will give their best throughout the contest to give that pride to the country they represent.

Let’s remember that the contest is taking place in the hotel Seminole Hard Rock & Casino in the state of Florida. The representative of Colombia, Laura Olascuaga, said that “I did not expect it” as he ran to change for the parade in a bathing suit.

Dominican Republic, Kimberly Jiménez, she also gave a lot to talk about during rehearsals for her charisma and humility, according to her own companions. The latter was mistaken for the last Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi, with Miss Ecuador, Leyla Espinoza.

Miss Argentina, Alina Luz AkselradShe has a radio show with her mother, so “Communication is very important” for the beauty queen from the southern country. She was severely criticized for the typical costume she wore, which was the soccer uniform of the national team of that country with the number 10, which was that of one of the greatest soccer players in the world, the recently deceased Diego Armando Maradona.

Notably Zuleyka rivera, who is Puerto Rican and winner of the Miss Universe in 2016 was immediately presented as one of the members of the jury who will choose the new universal queen this 2021. The same was Alicia machado, Venezuelan and Miss Universe 2008.

The 21 participants withdrew to prepare and continue in the fight to see who takes the crown. Let us remember that this Miss Universe is historical, because the last year did not perform due to the pandemic of COVID-19.

Miss Mexico, Andrea Meza, one of the favorites from the beginning, stood out when she was named among the first and Jacky Bracamontes could not hide her pride in hearing it.

Just before presenting these 21 contestants parading in a bathing suit, some dancers to the rhythm of Celia Cruz gave way to them, which highlighted much more Hispanic representation and flavor during the contest.

