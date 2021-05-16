Getty Images Latinas in Miss Universe 2021 are favorites. Here Miss Dominican Republic, Kimberly Jiménez

This Sunday the new Miss Universe will be chosen, who will replace the South African Zozibini Tunzi, in a coronation evening that will take place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

And among the 74 candidates vying for the Miss Universe title, as expected, once again the Latin Misses are very strong to achieve the crown and have become top favorites.

With different types of personality, heights, races, backgrounds, and looks, the Latin queens have delighted the fans of the pageant.

The illusion of many is that this night of May 16, after the coronation gala, which can be seen on Telemundo, in a special starting at 7:00 at night, where the public will learn more about the Latin queens, the winner is one of the Latinas.

The last Latin Miss Universe was the Colombian Paulina Vega, who in January 2015, also in Florida, was crowned the most beautiful woman on the planet.

And although on the road to the Miss Universe crown, according to experts in beauty queens, the Latinas who sound the loudest to win are Miss Puerto Rico, Miss Colombia, Miss Mexico, Miss Peru, Miss Dominican Republic and Miss Brazil, there are other Hispanic women who could take the leap and be crowned.

Here we present some videos and photos of the Latin misses so that you can get to know them more closely and get a better idea about them. Could it be that this year Miss Universe will be a Latina? We will soon know.

Miss Argentina, Alina Luz Akselrad

Miss Universe Argentina Alina Luz Akselrad: writer and volunteer.

Miss Bolivia, Lenka Nemer

Miss Universe Bolivia Lenka Nemer: human rights activist.

Miss Brazil, Julia Gama

Miss Universe Brazil Julia Gama: actress and entrepreneur.

Miss Chile, Daniela Nicolás

Miss Universe Chile Daniela Nicolas: journalist and actress.

Miss Colombia, Laura Olascuaga

Miss Universe Colombia Laura Victoria Olascuaga: journalist.

Miss Costa Rica, Ivonne Cerdas

Miss Universe Costa Rica Ivonne Cerdas: software engineer.

Miss Dominican Republic, Kimberly Jiménez

Miss Universe Dominican Republic Kimberly Jiménez: model and actress.

Miss Ecuador, Leyla Espinoza

Miss Universe Ecuador Leyla Espinoza Calvache: international business student.

Miss El Salvador, Vanessa Velásquez

Miss Universe El Salvador Vanessa Velásquez: model and social influencer.

Miss Honduras, Cecilia Rossell

Miss Universe Honduras Cecilia Rossell: social communications student.

Miss Mexico, Andrea Meza

Miss Universe Mexico Andrea Meza: software engineer.

Miss Nicaragua, Ana Marcelo

Miss Universe Nicaragua Ana Marcelo: agroindustrial engineer.

Miss Panama, Carmen Jaramillo

Miss Universe Panama Carmen Jaramillo: model.

Miss Paraguay, Vanessa Castro

Miss Universe Paraguay Vanessa Castro Guillén: architect.

Miss Peru, Janick Flowerpot

Miss Universe Peru Janick Maceta Del Castillo: audio engineer.

Miss Puerto Rico, Estefanía Soto

Miss Universe Puerto Rico Estefanía Soto Torres: podcast host.

Miss Uruguay, Lola de los Santos

Miss Universe Uruguay Lola De los Santos: community manager.

Miss Venezuela, Mariángel Villasmil

Miss Universe Venezuela Mariangel Villasmil: chef and business owner.


