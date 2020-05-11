A Latina woman with American children sues the Trump Administration for not receiving aid of $ 1,200 and $ 500 per child for coronavirus. The collective action joins others for discrimination against immigrants and their families.

Miami World /diariony

Christina Segundo-Hernández is a US citizen, a Latina with American children; He works, pays taxes, so he would be eligible for $ 1,200 in aid in the coronavirus crisis.

The problem is that she is married to José Segundo, who is undocumented – although she also pays taxes through the Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) – but the CARES Law prevents this couple from obtaining financial assistance, even the $ 500 dollars for their children, who are Americans.

Their story was told in The Washington Post, which revealed a class action lawsuit against the Trump Administration for discriminating against this mixed family. The other cases that lead this resource are those of Ivania Amador, Ángel Burgos Jiménez, Juana Rueda, Jonah Elijah and Bradley Harmon.

The Mexican-American Educational and Legal Defense Fund filed a federal lawsuit against the Treasury Department on behalf of Segundo-Hernández and others whose families cannot receive payment.

“What else can you feel but be upset? You can’t pay your bills … They treat you like a second-class American. You feel discriminated only on the basis of who you marry, “said Cristina.

The lawsuit charges that by denying people like Segundo-Hernández, the government classifies them differently from Americans, considering that officials “intentionally discriminate” against this group, violating the First Amendment to the Constitution and due process.

For Robert P. Newman, the Washington attorney who filed the lawsuit, this is a fundamental question of justice and due process.

The process joins two others in different courts, including a class action in Illinois under the name of “John Doe”, and another for children of undocumented immigrants.