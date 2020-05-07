This kind of “Supreme Court” will be the court of last resort to decide which content can be published and which not on social networks

The former rapporteur for freedom of expression of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), the Colombian Catalina Botero Marino is part of the “Supreme Court” that will moderate the content on Facebook and Instagram, the company announced today.

Also the former Prime Minister of Denmark, Helle Thorning-Schmidt and the Colombian will lead, along with two American law professors, Michael McConnell and Jamal Greene, a team that will initially consist of twenty people and that will be the court of last resort to decide which content can be published and which not on social networks.

This sort of “Supreme Court”, which any user can turn to after their case has gone through all lower instances within Facebook, it will begin to hear cases “in the coming months”, it will operate independently of the company and its decisions will be “binding”.

Botero Marino is the dean of the Faculty of Law of the Universidad de Los Andes, and between 2008 and 2014 he served as Special Rapporteur for Freedom of Expression of the IACHR, an autonomous body of the Organization of American States (OAS).

“Facebook is committed to complying with the decisions we make and, in case it did not, as these will be public, it would have a very high reputational cost for the company, ”Botero Marino said.

