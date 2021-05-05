Latina trans activist was stabbed to death by the father of an entire family who was staying at her home

Rest in power Jahaira DeAlto Balenciaga. 🌹https: //t.co/LEfpoQjakO – Out Magazine (@outmagazine) May 3, 2021

Jahaira DeAlto, a transgender and pro-immigration activist, was one of two women fatally stabbed by a man at a home in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, local authorities said.

DeAlto was fostering Marcus Chavis and his family when he killed her on Sunday. The other victim was identified as Fatima Yasin, the suspect’s wife, who also stabbed a dog in the home, according to the Suffolk County (Massachusetts) District Attorney’s Office. Authorities have not determined a motive for the attack, according to NBC News.

Chavis, 34, was arrested Sunday afternoon after he himself called the police to say that he had killed his wife. A judge ordered it to be held without the right to bail.

When officers arrived at the Taft Street home, they discovered two boys, ages 7 and 8. They also found DeAlto dead from stab wounds along with a dog that had been stabbed. The children then pointed them to the place where their mother, Yasin (27), was, reported CBS4.

Yasin was transferred to Boston Medical Center, where she died. According to prosecutors, Chavis told police that he takes medication for the post traumatic stress disorder and schizophrenia. DeAlto, who was not a blood relative to the family, had recently taken Yasin, Chavis and their two children home, according to investigators.

DeAlto, 42, described herself as a YouTube personality and social commentator. Her channel, JahairasMission, had just over 2,500 subscribers as of last night and was her platform for discussing transgender and other topics.

Friends of DeAlto said she was a transgender activist always ready to help others. “She cared a lot for so many people and was so motherly”, Alice Guss stated.

The Elizabeth Freeman Center, a Berkshire County support center for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault where DeAlto worked, he called her “an activist and survivor who touched the lives of everyone around her with her passion, drive, humanity, humor and fierce vision.”

According to Out magazine, DeAlto was a legend in the dance hall scene, the LGBTQIA community, and “House of Balenciaga.” “Let’s not forget his continued work against domestic abuse and let’s continue to raise his name and make sure his memory lives on in this ironic twist of fateHarold Balenciaga wrote on Facebook.