Latina Juliana Urtubey was honored in Las Vegas as the “National Teacher of the Year”



Juliana Urtubey celebrates her two awards.

Photo: National Board of Professional Teaching Standards (NBPTS) / EFE

Juliana Urtubey, a Colombian teacher who works in Nevada, was honored as the “National Teacher of the Year” in the US and therefore received by surprise a bouquet of flowers and a diploma from the first lady, Jill Biden, on Thursday .

Urtubey, whom her students call “Ms Earth” (Lady Earth), in a pun for the sound in English of her last name “Earth-to-bey”, has a diploma in bilingual primary education and a master’s degree from the University of Arizona; And it is the first teacher in the state of Nevada to have received this national award.

President Joe Biden’s wife surprised Urtubey with flowers and a certificate thanking him for his contribution to education in America.

The first lady herself is a teacher and, despite the obligations that this role entails, she decided to continue working as a teacher. Speaking to CBS2, he stressed that Urtubey is “the personification of what it is to be a great educator.”

“Juliana Urtubey exemplifies the dedication, creativity and heart that teachers bring to their students and communities. “said Carissa Moffat Miller, the executive director of the Council of Chief School Officials of the States (CCSSO), which presented the award.

Urtubey, who She immigrated to the United States as a child and has been a teacher for 11 years, She was also honored this year as “Nevada Teacher of the Year,” the first Latina to do so since 1992. She currently works at “Kermit R Booker Sr. Innovative Elementary School” in Las Vegas, where he teaches pre-kindergarten through 5th grade.

In 2019, the young woman received the “Chicano Teaching Award for La Causa Esperanza Latina”, and the “Teacher of the Year Award” granted by the Hispanic Education Association of Nevada.

Speaking to The Washington Post, Urtubey pointed out that the Teaching Challenges Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic They have helped educators develop a flexible approach that meets students wherever they are.

“As teachers, we are much more open to this learning at its own pace, this upset classroom, all of which has been an invitation for students to think and learn differently ”, added.

Seven years ago, while teaching at “Crestwood Elementary School” also in Las Vegas, Urtubey started a community garden clearing an area of ​​grassland and a section of the aging school building. The site is now a classroom with flowers, fruit trees, vegetables, and more than a dozen murals.

“Imagine what it means to be a boy or a girl who is not very successful in the classroom, but goes outside and learns all the time in the garden,” he said. “It’s fun for them, and it’s fun for the teachers.”

