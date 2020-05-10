Lupillo Rivera, Ozomatli, Ninel Conde, Diego Verdaguer, Ana Victoria, Angélica María, Angélica Vale, Arthur Hanlon, Horóscopos de Durango, Jessica Díaz, King Clave, Leo Dan, Ella Bric and Eduardo Marturet with the Miami Symphony Orchestra have joined to give a virtual high-voltage concert on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 4 pm PT.

Cuídate y Cuéntate, presented by Nour Milla and Rafael Sigler, is a two-hour musical show produced by UNO Productions and the Coalition for Human Rights of Immigrants (CHIRLA), the largest immigrant rights organization in California .

The concert can be seen throughout the country through LATV Network (KVMD, Channel 31.1 in Los Angeles) with simultaneous transmission on YouTube, Facebook and IGTV. It will also be broadcast through Meruelo Media’s KWHY 22, which will attend and provide production services.

The event will raise awareness of how Latinos count, contribute and unite for civic actions such as volunteering, caring for the sick, providing essential services during a global pandemic, and participating in Census 2020. It will feature stories from our community as well as messages. special thanks and appreciation from celebrities and notable experts.

Various personalities from the cinema, radio and television will also participate, such as Edward James Olmos, Kate del Castillo, Verónica del Castillo, Omar and Algeria, Henry Zakka, El Piolín, Elisa Beristain, Javier Ceriani, Pepe Garza, Gustavo Adolfo Infante, Erazno and Chokolata, Chikilin, Anthony Valadez, Liliana García Patiño, Andrea Nales, Dra. Ana María Polo, Lalo Alcaraz, Dr. Luis Pacheco and Patricia Ramos.

“This crisis has demonstrated two great realities: how much immigrants and Latinos contribute to our society, especially in difficult times; and how important it is to participate in the 2020 Census so that we can challenge all the inequality that still exists, ”says Angélica Salas, executive director of CHIRLA, who will also participate in the event. “The beauty these artists do in coming together for the virtual concert ‘Take Care and Tell Yourself’ is a sign of hope, as the nation flourishes as we complete Census 2020.”