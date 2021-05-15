Latin soap opera in NYPD: they do not sanction a policeman “galán” who impregnated a subordinate at the same time as his wife



Many police officers do not report out of fear.

A love triangle with two pregnant women at the same time: the classic soap opera formula is a reality in the case of Sergeant Marcy Vélez, assigned to NYPD Precinct 45 in The Bronx.

One of the women is his wife. The other, a junior junior recently graduated from the police academy. Although many would see there a ethical violation and even abuse of power, the NYPD does not actually consider Velez to have broken any employment rules.

Velez, 44, had an affair with her subordinate officer starting in 2019 when she was in her early 20s, fresh out of the academy. In fact, he selected her to work as his patrol driver, Sources familiar with the gruesome case told the New York Post.

Eventually the unidentified young cop wanted to break the relationship, but Sergeant Vélez did not allow it, sources said, and filed a complaint with the Office of Internal Affairs (IAB) from NYPD, claiming she felt trapped in the relationship.

During the IAB investigation in early 2020 the officer became pregnant with Vélez, but then denied what she had reported when investigators approached her.

Lack of police cooperation led the IAB to drop the case without any disciplinary action, Although experts say it is common for NYPD policewomen themselves to not cooperate with investigations of sexual harassment for fear of retaliation.

New York Police does not have rules that prohibit officers from “dating” with their subordinates, beyond that it is simply “frowned upon.”

At the time of the Velez affair, his commanding officer, Captain Thomas Fraser, was also in a relationship with a subordinate in the Bronx and was transferred for this.

“The NYPD thoroughly investigates all complaints it receives and offers various reporting options for NYPD employees, including anonymously. The Department does not tolerate discrimination in any form and is committed to respectful work environments for our diverse workforce, ”a spokesperson said in an email, declining to comment on the Velez case specifically.

Sergeant Vélez also did not respond to repeated requests for comment from the press, and so did the young police.

John Jay College of Criminal Justice Professor Jillian Snider, a 13-year NYPD veteran who retired in 2019, commented that she was “somewhat surprised ”that the Department does not have a policy against personal relationships between bosses and subordinates.

By contrast, The Marine Corps, Air Force, Navy, Army, and Coast Guard do have policies that expressly prohibit fraternization. due to the “negative impact” they cause on order, discipline, respect for authority, unit cohesion and mission fulfillment, records show.