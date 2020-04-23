BOGOTÁ, Apr 23 (.) – Latin American markets were trending mixed on Thursday, as while the better performance of oil and Wall Street gave a slight respite, investor caution remained as they exit. new economic data showing the impact of the coronavirus.

* The slight calm was supported by rising oil prices, buoyed by new tensions in the Middle East, the prospect of coordinated production cuts to combat global oversupply, and the promise of governments to provide more stimulus to mitigate the economic debacle caused by COVID-19.

* “The world today is fairly calm, that helps risk taking, although on the net there is a small loss,” said Camilo Pérez, chief economist at Banco de Bogotá. “There is no further change in the matter of caution.”

* At the same time, the World Bank cut its outlook for oil and metal prices in the face of the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, warning that the impact on commodity markets could further affect developing countries.

* In Mexico, the peso depreciated 0.11%, while the benchmark S & P / BMV IPC stock index advanced a shy 0.6%.

* In Brazil, the real lost 0.11%, while the Bovespa stock index rose 1.14%.

* Meanwhile, the Merval index of the stock market climbed 0.96%.

* The Colombian peso rose 0.12% and the benchmark index of the stock market, COLCAP gained 0.55%.

* The Chilean peso was trading down 0.14%, while the IPSA benchmark for the Santiago Stock Exchange climbed 0.71% to 3,704.54 points.

* In Peru, the currency registered its fifth consecutive session of earnings and rose 0.75% to 3,347 / 3,350 units.

Quotes at 1453 GMT

Stock indices Quote Var pct Var pct

MSCI Emerging markets 888.64 1.18 -20.28

MSCI Latin America 1,620.75 0.77 -44.45

Bovespa Brasil 81,608.26 1.14 -29.4323

CPI Mexico 34,430.34 0.6 -20.92

Argentina MerVal 30,849.28 0.964 1.78

COLCAP Colombia 1,141.29 0.75 -31.35

IPSA Chile 3,718.71 1.09 -27.16

Selective Peru 378.92 0.77 -26.04

Dollar against currencies Quote Var pct Var pct

Brazilian real 5.4648 -0.13 -26.45

Mexican Peso 24.5350 -0.11 -22.84

Chilean peso 860.5 -0.26 -12.45

Colombian peso 4,018.74 0.4 -18.22

Peruvian Sol 3,3508 0.64 -1.16

Argentine peso 66.31 0 -9.58

(Report by Nelson Bocanegra, additional report by Froilán Romero in Santiago and Maria Cervantes in Lima)