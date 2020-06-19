(Updated with part-time quotes) By Maria Cervantes LIMA, Jun 19 (.) – Latin American stock and currency markets recovered on Friday from the losses of the previous session, although with mixed feelings among those who hope a global economic recovery and fears of regrowth of cases of coronavirus infections. * Copper prices rose on the way to their fifth consecutive weekly gain, against a decline in inventories, rising stocks and a pickup in demand in China, boosting the currencies of countries that export this metal. * « The big picture continues to be that the economy is moving in the right direction, » wrote Edward Moya, market analyst at OANDA. * The Mexican peso climbed 0.63%, while the benchmark S & P / BMV IPC stock index gained 1.03%. * In Brazil, the real rose 1.19%; while the Bovespa stock index appreciated 0.18%. * The Colombian peso erased the recovery at the beginning of the day and operated stable against the previous day, at 3,751 units per dollar, while the stock market index, COLCAP, added 0.46%. * The Chilean peso reversed losses and operated with a marginal rise of 0.06%, to 815.30 / 815.60 units, in a day of high volatility. Meanwhile, the IPSA index of the Santiago Stock Exchange rose 0.78%. * In Peru, the sol rose 0.57% after six sessions down; while the benchmark for the Lima stock exchange gained 1%. Quotes at 1654 GMT Stock indices Quote Var pct Var pct daily in the year MSCI Markets 995.18 0.06 -10.72 emerging MSCI Latin America 1,927.17 -1.4 -33.95 Bovespa Brasil 96,211.43 0, 09 -16,8047 CPI Mexico 38,102.04 1.25 -12.49 Argentina MerVal 39,748.06 4,626 31.14 COLCAP Colombia 1,144.12 0.45 -31.18 IPSA Chile 4,022.17 0.79 -21.21 Selective Peru 450.87 0.84 -12.00 Dollar against currencies Quote Var pct Var pct daily in the Brazilian Real year 5, 3,267 1.00 -24.56 Mexican Peso 22.6126 0.63 -16.28 Chilean Peso 816.2 0.33 -7.47 Colombian Peso 3,743.36 0.45 -12.27 Peruvian Sol 3,5057 0 , 46 -5.54 Argentine peso 69.79 0 -14.37 (Report by Maria Cervantes, additional report by Nelson Bocanegra in Bogotá, Froilán Romero in Santiago. Edited by Javier Leira / Marion Giraldo)